State jobless rate drops to 5% in April, spurred more by individuals leaving labor force

Since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates have decreased more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The April 2021 statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 3,612 decline in the state's labor force from March to April to an overall total of 5.01 million.

That represented a 4,497 net gain in those listed as employed, as well as an 8,109 decline in those listed as unemployed.

The April 2020 totals reflect the first full-month measurement of North Carolinians being furloughed or laid off at the start of the pandemic.

The April 2021 totals, meanwhile, show the level of employment recovery over the past 12 months

The labor force is up 6.9% from 4.69 million in April 2020. That represents a net gain of 707,042 listed as employed and an additional 383,958 no longer listed as unemployed.

In the monthly employer survey, the state is down 5,100 private-sector and 700 government jobs from March to April.

From April 2020 to April 2021, the state is up 426,000 private-sector jobs and down 17.600 government jobs.