State jobless rate drops to 5% in April, spurred more by individuals leaving labor force

North Carolina reached in April the 5% jobless rate level that's considered by many economists to signify full employment.
It is the lowest monthly rate for the pandemic and is just 1.1 percentage points above March 2020 — the last rate before the brunt of the COViD-19 pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment as the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the April 2021 employment news is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That's because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state's economy.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
The U.S. Labor Department's U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state's U6 jobless rate was 12.9% in March, while the U.S. rate was 10.4% in April. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state's labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
There are North Carolinians who have not re-entered the workforce because they are receiving limited state and federal unemployment insurance benefit payments.
For some individuals, those limited benefits — including the $300 federal weekly payment — is more than they typically make in their minimum- to low-wage job.
Others are staying at home with their pre-K and school-age children because they can't afford to work and pay for child care. They may be able to go back to work in August and September if K-12 schools are fully open.
"People want to get back to work, but the jobs just aren’t there,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“Nearly as many people have been forced out of the labor market as found jobs this year, and there are still around 67,000 more North Carolinians looking for work than before COVID-19.”
April metrics
Before the pandemic, the state jobless rate had been below 5% since January 2017.
The April 2020 rate was at least a 44-year high of 13.5%. The rate was unchanged in May before beginning its decline in June.
Since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates have decreased more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The April 2021 statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 3,612 decline in the state's labor force from March to April to an overall total of 5.01 million.
That represented a 4,497 net gain in those listed as employed, as well as an 8,109 decline in those listed as unemployed.
The April 2020 totals reflect the first full-month measurement of North Carolinians being furloughed or laid off at the start of the pandemic.
The April 2021 totals, meanwhile, show the level of employment recovery over the past 12 months
The labor force is up 6.9% from 4.69 million in April 2020. That represents a net gain of 707,042 listed as employed and an additional 383,958 no longer listed as unemployed.
In the monthly employer survey, the state is down 5,100 private-sector and 700 government jobs from March to April.
From April 2020 to April 2021, the state is up 426,000 private-sector jobs and down 17.600 government jobs.
Another factor is the unevenness of the job recovery, which is primarily occurring in the Charlotte and Triangle areas with modest improvements in the Triad and few net gains in rural parts of the state.
According to the N.C. Budget & Tax Center: "In the first quarter of the pandemic, job losses pushed the unemployment rate for Black and Hispanic workers above 14%, while white unemployment remained below 10%.
"By the end of 2020, the unemployment rate for Black workers (8.8%) and Hispanic worker (6.6%) had fallen, but were still above the rate for white North Carolinians (5.2%)."
UI benefits
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday that the state has crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individuals applying for state and/or federal UI benefits.
About 30% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 14 months.
There have been 3.67 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Friday. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
There were 799 claims filed on Saturday, the daily low for the pandemic.
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 2,000 to 3,200 range during May.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
At $6.45 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $11.8 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.57 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.62 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.45 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
