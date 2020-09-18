State jobless rate drops to 6.5% in August as more North Carolinians exit labor force

The shift of more North Carolinians from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force contributed to a major drop in the state's unemployment rate during August.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday that the state rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
The biggest month-over-month gains among the 10 private-industry sectors was 7,300 in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, along with 4,400 in professional and business services, and 2,200 in education and health services.
Overall, there was a net gain of 12,700 private-sector and 4,300 government jobs.
However, the still choppy economic environment remained evident with the loss of 1,800 construction jobs from July to August, along with 1,300 in leisure and hospitality services, and 1,000 in information technology.
In the household survey, the state's workforce dropped by 71,686 from July to August, reflecting 28,419 more North Carolinians gaining employment and 100,105 fewer listed as unemployed.
When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining.
With about 70% of the workforce decline being individuals dropping out of the workforce, if they had stayed in and remained unsuccessful in gaining a job, the state's jobless rate would be at 7.9%, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
"For context, just remember that, compared with February, there are 132,741 more unemployed North Carolinians and the unemployment rate is 1.8 times greater. Some 289,000 fewer people are no longer in the labor force."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the decline in the labor force "is not good" for the state's economy.
"Some of this may be people without jobs who stopped looking for work because they expect to be called back by their previous employer," Walden said. "Still, the gain in 28,000 employed persons was a positive."
Walden said the overall labor market improvements "continue to be uneven."
"Higher-paid professional/business service and financial jobs had good gains during the month, but lower-paid leisure/hospitality jobs declined."
Sobering year look back
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
That review is sobering in how it demonstrates the number of lost jobs since mid-March.
All 10 private-sector job categories are down jobs year over year, mostly notably leisure and hospitality at 129,000 jobs, or 25.1%.
Manufacturing is down 8.3%, or 39,800 jobs, although several Triad manufacturing facilities began bringing back workers in mid-July. Information technology is off year over year by 8.2%, or 6,200 jobs.
The education and health services sector is down 6.7%, or 42,400 jobs, while professional and business services is down 4.2%, or 27,000 jobs. Government is down 4.9%, or 35,100 jobs.
“The headline unemployment rate dropped mostly because people stopped looking for work, not because that many jobs were created, which is deeply worrisome given that we haven’t even recovered half of the jobs lost during the first few months of the pandemic," said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
"Job losses require a policy response that recognizes that the people are the economy. When people lose jobs and wages, the broader economy struggles.”
Easing pressures?
Meanwhile, the lower jobless rate in August may take some of the political pressure off the Republican-controlled General Assembly after it chose not to increase regular state unemployment insurance benefits during the 2020 session.
North Carolina is tied with Florida with the lowest maximum number of UI weeks at 12. The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, with the average paid weekly benefit is $278.
The legislature approved during the 2020 session a $50 a week increase in the regular state benefit payment, but only through Dec. 26. The increase primarily is meant for new claimants, while those who already have exhausted their 12 weeks over a 52-week window don't qualify.
The GOP legislative super-majority changed N.C. unemployment law in May 2013, dropping the maximum weekly benefit from $535 to $350 and the maximum number of weeks was reduced from 26 no matter the jobless rate to 12 when the rate is at below 5.5%.
Starting in January, the maximum number of weeks could rise to as high as 20 if the state jobless rate is above 9%, depending on the average unemployment rate from July through September.
With the average for July and August being 7%, that level would increase the maximum number of benefit weeks to 15.
The rate chart is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.
"The odds are good that the maximum duration will rise come on Jan. 1," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for N.C. was 9.8% on June 30, compared with 14.2% nationally on Aug. 30.
