State jobless rate drops to 6.5% in August as more North Carolinians exit labor force

The legislature approved during the 2020 session a $50 a week increase in the regular state benefit payment, but only through Dec. 26. The increase primarily is meant for new claimants, while those who already have exhausted their 12 weeks over a 52-week window don't qualify.

The GOP legislative super-majority changed N.C. unemployment law in May 2013, dropping the maximum weekly benefit from $535 to $350 and the maximum number of weeks was reduced from 26 no matter the jobless rate to 12 when the rate is at below 5.5%.

Starting in January, the maximum number of weeks could rise to as high as 20 if the state jobless rate is above 9%, depending on the average unemployment rate from July through September.

With the average for July and August being 7%, that level would increase the maximum number of benefit weeks to 15.

The rate chart is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.

"The odds are good that the maximum duration will rise come on Jan. 1," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.