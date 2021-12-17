State jobless rate drops to pandemic low of 3.9%; it's at same level as March 2020

North Carolina's jobless rate reached its lowest level of the COVID-19 pandemic of 3.9% during November, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.

The November rate matches that of 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state's rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.1% in October, 4.2% in September and 4.3% in August.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The November statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 7,956 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during November, following a 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.