State jobless rate drops to pandemic low of 3.9%; it's at same level as March 2020

North Carolina's jobless rate reached its lowest level of the COVID-19 pandemic of 3.9% during November, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.
The November rate matches that of 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
The state's rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.1% in October, 4.2% in September and 4.3% in August.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The November statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 7,956 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during November, following a 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The November labor force totals represented an 18,133 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 10,177 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August when two federal unemployment benefit insurance programs still paid $300 a week to eligible recipients.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.1%, or from 5.03 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 130,872 listed as employed and 124,884 no longer listed as unemployed.
Employer survey
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up just 4,800 private-sector jobs from October to November, as well as down 1,300 government jobs.
There was plenty of churn in the private sector, foremost a net gain of 5,000 in professional and business services, and 2,400 in the leisure and hospitality sector as more entertainment and hospitality venues reopened in recent months.
There also was a net gain of 1,700 in manufacturing and 1,300 in education and health services.
Offsetting those gains somewhat was the loss of 3,700 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 1,900 in construction and 1,300 in financial activities.
The state is up 137,100 private-sector jobs and 3,400 government jobs from November 2020.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 43,200, along with 34,400 in professional and business services, 21,300 in manufacturing, 18,200 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 10,700 in construction.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that "aggregate production in the state is now above pre-pandemic levels."
"Despite the new variant, there is ongoing optimism about both the national and state economies."
However, the November employment news — as it has been since November 2020 — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 9.5% in September, while the U.S. rate was 7.8% in November. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
Still no hiring waves
Much of the return-to-work debate in North Carolina has centered on whether federal unemployment benefits have kept the potential labor force at artificially low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 federal pandemic relief unemployment benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
However, for the third consecutive month, the expiration did not result in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
Prior to the expiration, many of North Carolina’s top Republican leaders urged Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to put an early end to the state's participation in the federal pandemic programs.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican from Winston-Salem, said on Sept. 2 that “businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days.”
“The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses,” Folwell said.
Worker advocates have said the lack of a surge in the labor force indicates minimum- and low-wage workers — particularly in the demanding leisure, hospitality and trade sectors — have left the workforce for other reasons.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession of 2008-11.
Folwell cited in October his former role as assistant Commerce secretary in saying that, “I can tell you that in most cases the numbers lag by weeks and sometimes months.”
“Every employer I ask tells me that the employment crisis is slowly easing, and that they are satisfied — at least for now — that their own federal government is no longer competing against them with the wrong unemployment incentives,” Folwell said in October.
