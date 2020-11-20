State jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 6.3% in October

The hardest-hit sector is leisure and hospitality services with 104,100 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with a 38,700 decline in education and health services and 37,900 in manufacturing.

There have been examples — particularly in the leisure, hospitality, restaurant and retail sectors — of workers being called back from furlough in July and August, only for their jobs to be eliminated as their employer closes their local store or goes out of business.

The labor market is at risk from the continued spread of the coronavirus, PNC Financial Services Group's chief economist Gus Faucher said.

"States are moving to restrict business activity to contain the pandemic, which could lead to more layoffs and more people filing for unemployment insurance."

Patrick McHugh, research manager for left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that "even before COVID-19 cases shot up over the past several weeks, the recovery had slowed to a snail’s pace, particularly for low-income working people who are running out of options to get by."

“The U.S. Senate needs to get off the sidelines and actually do something meaningful to help North Carolinians who are bearing the brunt of the job losses," McHugh said.

UI updates