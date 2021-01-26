State jobless rate remains at 6.2% during December

Another modest gain in hiring during December kept the state's jobless rate unchanged at a pandemic low of 6.2% for a third consecutive month, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

According to the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 31,900 private-sector and 1,700 government jobs from November to December.

Tops was a net gain of 13,700 in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, along with 11,700 in professional and business services and 4,500 in manufacturing.

There was a loss of 2,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The household survey found a 26,941 increase in the state's labor force from November to December, signaling 27,571 more employed North Carolinians and 630 fewer listed as unemployed.

Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force.

The overall impact of the pandemic on the state's economy is shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.

The household survey finds a 4.4% decrease, or by 215,063, in those considered as employed compared with December 2019, as well as a 66.49% jump, or by 124,552, in those listed as unemployed.