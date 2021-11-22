State jobless rate trickles down to 4.1% in October; North Carolinians leaving labor force still biggest factor

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 9.5% in September, while the U.S. rate was 8.3% in October. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

For months, many of North Carolina’s top Republican leaders urged Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to put an early end to North Carolina’s participation in the federal pandemic programs.

State Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in June that his support for ending the federal benefits early was that he was trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Sept. 2 that “businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days.”