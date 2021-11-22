State jobless rate trickles down to 4.1% in October; North Carolinians leaving labor force still biggest factor

The jobless rate in North Carolina has reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping to 4.1% for October, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
The rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.2% in September, 4.3% in August and 4.4% in July.
The October state rate is just 0.2 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
However, as has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The October statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 4,786 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during October, following a 10.423 jump in September.
The October labor force totals represented an 11,009 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 6,223 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
For the second consecutive month, expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August when two federal unemployment benefit insurance programs still paid $300 a week to eligible recipients.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.1%, or from 5.02 million to 5.03 million. That represents a net gain of 138,415 listed as employed and 132,870 no longer listed as unemployed.
Employer survey
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 32,000 private-sector jobs from September to October, as well as down 800 government jobs.
In the private sector, there was a net gain of 12,800 in the leisure and hospitality sector as more entertainment and hospitality venues reopened in recent months.
There also was an net gain of 7,800 in another lower-wage sector in trade, transportation and utilities, as well as 3,900 in education and health services, 3,700 in manufacturing and 2,200 in construction.
With the employer survey, the October 2020 employment data are reflective of the initial jobs recovery following the depth of the job losses and furloughs during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is up 150,500 private-sector jobs and 900 government jobs from October 2020.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 48,400, along with 33,500 in professional and business services, 21,400 in manufacturing, 18,900 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 16,100 in construction.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Monday he viewed the October state employment report as presents a more promising hiring pattern than recent months.
“Employment on non-farm payrolls rose by over 31,000, the largest monthly gain since June,” Walden said.
“The labor force grew, employment increased, hourly wages rose, and the number of unemployed dropped — this is the perfect recipe for a good job report.”
Not as rosy
However, the October employment news — as it has been since November 2020 — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 9.5% in September, while the U.S. rate was 8.3% in October. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
For months, many of North Carolina’s top Republican leaders urged Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to put an early end to North Carolina’s participation in the federal pandemic programs.
State Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in June that his support for ending the federal benefits early was that he was trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Sept. 2 that “businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days.”
“The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses,” Folwell said.
Folwell cited in October his former role as assistant Commerce secretary in saying that, “I can tell you that in most cases the numbers lag by weeks and sometimes months.”
“Every employer I ask tells me that the employment crisis is slowly easing, and that they are satisfied — at least for now — that their own federal government is no longer competing against them with the wrong unemployment incentives,” Folwell said in October.
According to Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
