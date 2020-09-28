State judge allows Novant's $5.3 billion deal for Wilmington hospital to proceed

"We are pleased that Save Our Hospital’s motion has been denied by the court," commission chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said in a statement.

"This reinforces the county and hospital’s position that we have been transparent and open throughout this process — with Save Our Hospital, its representatives and the entire community.”

Save Our Hospital could not be reached for comment.

When the commissioners approved the letter of intent, group president Gene Merritt said it believed "county leaders have endorsed a flawed process with a predetermined outcome to sell our community hospital to the highest bidder."

“If not stopped, this deal will mean higher costs with no guarantees of better access or quality of care for our community,” Merritt said.

Novant declined to comment on the judge's ruling, deferring to the New Hanover hospital.

John Gizdic, president and chief executive of the New Hanover hospital, said in a statement that "we will continue to engage with our community and share information about all this partnership can do to improve the health of our region."

"We know that the large majority of our community now sees the tremendous benefits it will bring."