State of N.C. virtual career expo set for Sept. 29

The third annual state of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo has been set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29.

The event is designed for job seekers interested in careers in state government. Recruiters from more than two dozen state agencies and the UNC System will be in attendance.

While same-day registration is available, participants are encouraged to register in advance. There is no cost for participating in this virtual event.

Recruiters will not be conducting formal interviews. Interested candidates will still need to apply through official channels to be considered for a role.

To view current full-time and temporary career opportunities across the state, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Interested individuals can also set alerts for notifications of jobs in their field(s) of interest and by location(s).