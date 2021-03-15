State officials await federal guidance on extended unemployment benefit programs

The N.C. Division of Employment Security is awaiting formal guidance from the U.S. Labor Department on updating the extended federal unemployment insurance benefits programs.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.01 billion in benefits to North Carolinians. That's nearly 25% of the $10.5 billion paid to state beneficiaries through Friday.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina on Thursday with 198,159 PEUC recipients as of Feb. 27, as well as 3,495 PUA participants.
The FPUC program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $800 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
Eligibility update
DES issued UI benefits eligibility updates as the first individuals to file claims are coming up on the end of their 52-week benefit year.
The 52 weeks begin on the date that a valid claim is filed.
"If individuals are still filing for unemployment, claimants will be prompted through their online account to file a new claim when their new benefit year begins," DES said.
Individuals who file a UI claim beginning Monday, including those who file a claim for a new benefit year, are required to complete work search activities each week in order to receive benefits.
The state Senate had cleared Senate Bill 114, which would restart the state’s work search requirement for UI claimants.
The bill would affect individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19. It also would restore the one-week waiting period for benefits to begin for non-COVID-19 job losses.
SB114 would go into effect when signed into law.
Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing an executive order that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements of Executive Order No. 118:
* Removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
* Waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits.
* Allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as being laid off.
The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.
However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.
On March 1, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 200 that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.
The order “establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective Sunday.
As part of the work-search requirement process, Commerce “shall create a process to assist and ensure that all New Claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.
The state Commerce Department is instructed “to interpret work search laws flexibly to account for burdens posed by COVID-19 that could affect a job seeker’s ability to satisfy search requirements.”
336-727-7376