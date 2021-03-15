State officials await federal guidance on extended unemployment benefit programs

Eligibility update

DES issued UI benefits eligibility updates as the first individuals to file claims are coming up on the end of their 52-week benefit year.

The 52 weeks begin on the date that a valid claim is filed.

"If individuals are still filing for unemployment, claimants will be prompted through their online account to file a new claim when their new benefit year begins," DES said.

Individuals who file a UI claim beginning Monday, including those who file a claim for a new benefit year, are required to complete work search activities each week in order to receive benefits.

The state Senate had cleared Senate Bill 114, which would restart the state’s work search requirement for UI claimants.

The bill would affect individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19. It also would restore the one-week waiting period for benefits to begin for non-COVID-19 job losses.

SB114 would go into effect when signed into law.

Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing an executive order that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”