State jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 5.9% in January

The state's jobless rate reached another COVID-19 pandemic low of 5.9% for January, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Monday.
The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.
The benchmarking had the state jobless rate at a high of 13.5% in April and May, compared with 12.9% in March and 12.8% in April as calculated at those times.
The benchmarking also reflects a slightly smaller decline in the state's jobless rate from August through December than previously determined.
Still, the rate has been in down for four consecutive months from 7.3% in September.
According to the monthly employer survey, the state had an overall loss of 1,600 private-sector and 1,600 government jobs from December to January.
There were a net gain of 1,200 jobs in construction and in information technologies, along with 700 in leisure and hospitality services.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 2,900 jobs in education and health services, 1,400 in financial activities and 1,100 in manufacturing.
The household survey found a 1,402 decrease in the state's labor force from December to January, signaling 9,882 more employed North Carolinians and 11,284 fewer listed as unemployed.
Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force.
The overall impact of the pandemic on the state's economy is shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.
The household survey finds a 1.4% decrease, or by 69,408, in those considered as employed compared with January 2020, as well as a 65.7% jump, or by 117,994, in those listed as unemployed.
The employer survey has the state down 153,400 private-sector jobs, or by 3.9% year over year, and down 37,500 government jobs, or by 5.1%, both from January 2020.
The hardest-hit sector continues to be leisure and hospitality services with 87,200 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with 38,400 in education and health services, 18,900 in manufacturing and 12,100 in other services.
Of the 10 private-sector employment categories, only four have had a year-over-year net gain in jobs: trade, transportation and utilities at 3,400, professional and business services at 2,400 and financial activities at 1,000.
"Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, economists started talking about the potential for a 'K-shaped' recovery, with highly-paid workers bouncing back rapidly, while many of the worst-paid workers experience long periods of unemployment," the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center said in a statement Tuesday.
"Data through the end of 2020 now show those fears to have been well-founded. One-third of the jobs lost at the outset of COVID-19 have not been recovered, and low-income workers are far more likely to have experienced prolonged periods of unemployment."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that the state's economy "is moving in the right direction, although all sectors didn’t see gains."
"Future months should be even better as vaccines and the relaxation of restrictions improve both business and consumer confidence."
However, Walden said there are two continuing concerns.
"Will the virus variants hit the US and cause a new spread — as they are doing in Europe?" Walden asked.
"How many workers will find their jobs are permanently gone as more businesses shift to technology for performing tasks?"
