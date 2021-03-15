State jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 5.9% in January

Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force.

The overall impact of the pandemic on the state's economy is shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.

The household survey finds a 1.4% decrease, or by 69,408, in those considered as employed compared with January 2020, as well as a 65.7% jump, or by 117,994, in those listed as unemployed.

The employer survey has the state down 153,400 private-sector jobs, or by 3.9% year over year, and down 37,500 government jobs, or by 5.1%, both from January 2020.

The hardest-hit sector continues to be leisure and hospitality services with 87,200 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with 38,400 in education and health services, 18,900 in manufacturing and 12,100 in other services.

Of the 10 private-sector employment categories, only four have had a year-over-year net gain in jobs: trade, transportation and utilities at 3,400, professional and business services at 2,400 and financial activities at 1,000.