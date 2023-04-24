A total of 15 stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including four each in Forsyth and Guilford counties — are among 37 statewide required to pay fines for what state Agriculture officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.”

The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services disclosed the civil fines in its latest price-scanning report.

There were 17 Triad stores that were listed as being fined in the previous report in December.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

As has been the case in previous department price-scanning reports, discount and dollar stores received the bulk of the fines in the 14-county region.

There were six Dollar General stores fined, along with three Family Dollar stores, two Target stores, two Circle K convenience stores, one Aldi grocery store and one Earth Fare grocery store.

The largest individual store fine occurred at Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall. It was fined $18,950.

In the latest re-inspection, investigators found an error rate of 7.67% based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be inspected again.

The same store was fined $9,270 in December, $4,270 in November and $5,000 in September for violations. The store also failed inspections in June and July and was fined for those violations.

In Forsyth, the other latest fines involved:

* Dollar General at 3915 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem paid $13,445 in penalties related to a re-inspection that determined an error rate of 5.3% based on six overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

The department’s initial inspection in August found a 30% error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.7% based on 50 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up December inspection found an error rate of 18.3% based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

* Family Dollar at 2017 S. Broad St. in Winston-Salem was fined $8,110 because of an error rate of 4.3% based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store failed and paid fines on two previous inspections. The store will be re-inspected.

* Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem was fined $5,000 because of an error rate of 13.3% based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store failed and paid fines from a November inspection. The store will be re-inspected.

For Guilford County, the stores involved were:

* Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro was fined $8,380 because of an error rate of 10.7% based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store failed and paid fines from two previous inspection. The store passed re-inspection in February with a 1% error rate.

* Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro was fined $6,715 for an error rate of 3.7% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store had failed and was fined for two previous inspections. The store passed re-inspection in February with a 2% error rate.

* Target at 1628 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro was fined $5,000 for an error rate of 11% based on 33 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store had failed and was fined for a previous inspection. The store will be re-inspected.

* Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road in Greensboro was fined $3,540 because of an error rate of 14% based on 14 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store failed and was fined for a previous inspection. The store will be re-inspected.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. The store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2% or less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.

“This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves.

“While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”

Undercharges also are reported, but do not count against a store.

The remaining Triad price-scanning fines involve:

* Circle K, 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy: $8,890 fine.

* Dollar General, 2097 S. Main St., High Point (Randolph County): $7,655 fine.

* Dollar General, 1334 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville: $6,290 fine.

* Aldi, 1318 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro: $4,470 fine.

* Dollar General, 1217 S. Main St., Graham: $1,485 fine.

* Dollar General, 120 W. Main St., Boonville: $1,005 fine.

* Earth Fare, 178 W. King St., Boone: $945 fine.

Consumers can file a complaint with the department at (984) 236-4750.