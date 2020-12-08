State sees uptick in people applying for unemployment

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $105.5 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26. The average N.C. unemployment claimant received $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week boosts the payment by 18%.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had paid $7046 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $713.4 million.

DES said Monday about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.