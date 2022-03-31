State unemployment claims reverse downward trend last week

New state unemployment claims in North Carolina reversed a recent weekly downward trend last week with a slight increase to 2,478, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,403 for the week that ended March 19.

The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

U.S. Labor listed 13,257 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 19, down from a revised 13,702 the previous week.

A slight bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.

On March 14, North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

“This recovery is radically different from the painfully slow one that followed the Great Recession,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“A key difference is the massive amount of support provided by Congress to households, businesses and state and local governments earlier in the downturn.

“Without that support, our recovery trajectory likely would have resembled the long, slow climb that occurred after the Great Recession,” Quinterno said.

National outlook

The national filing of initial UI claims was at 202,000, up 14,000 from the week that ended March 19.

U.S. Labor said the March 12 initial UI claims of 187,000 were at the lowest level nationally since 182,000 for the week that ended Sept. 6, 1969.

As of March 19, only New Jersey is receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.

That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals. The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in February. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"Three factors will drive the future course of the North Carolina economy," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University. "One is COVID, which will be a positive for the economy if cases and severity decline.

"Second is the Ukraine War. If it escalates and directly involves U.S. forces, fear of what may happen could put the economy in reverse. Conversely, a settlement or even a stalemate would be viewed positively.

"Third is how fast the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy and slows the economy to curtail inflation," Walden said. "The worry is if the Fed’s actions push the economy from growing more slowly to not growing at all — meaning a recession."

