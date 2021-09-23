State unemployment claims rise in N.C. following expiration of federal pandemic programs

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims rose nearly 70% in the second week following the expiration of two key federal pandemic relief programs.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 7,110 claims for the week that ended Sept. 18, compared with a revised 4,210 the previous week.
What remains available is a maximum of 13 weeks of regular state UI benefits — the lowest amount offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act offered federal UI benefit programs until Sept. 4.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer had $300 in weekly federal benefits to rely on to pay their bills or feed their household.
U.S. Labor listed 30,140 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 4.
Pouring salt into an open wound for individuals without work: Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
“One thing to remember is that although all of the enhanced federal benefits expired, that expiration is for benefit weeks starting after the week ending on Sept. 4,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“People with eligible claims for prior weeks still are eligible for benefits for those weeks.
“That might include people who lost a job at the very end of August, or those with prior claims that are pending or under administrative review for some reason,” Quinterno said.
In the latest U.S. Labor report, North Carolina was 14th in the number of unemployment filings, up eight spots from last week.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of Sept. 7, the PEUC program had provided $1.75 billion and PUA program $1.23 billion.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security has paused its semiweekly UI claims update Tuesday following the expiration of the federal programs.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 123,673 PEUC recipients as of Sept. 4, as well as 453 initial PUA claims as of Sept. 11 and 42,363 continuing PUA claims as of Sept. 4. The number of initial PUA claims is down from 1,603 on Aug. 28.
As of Sept. 7, North Carolina had received $13.27 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.03 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.24 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments has been the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
Also as of Sept. 7, there have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with DES determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible for state or federal UI benefits.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there had been at least 3.83 million state and federal claims filed as of Friday.
Nationally
National UI claims went up by 16,000 to 351,000 for the week that ended Sept. 18.
The 312,000 claims for the week of Sept. 4 represented the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 11.25 million people nationwide with an active claim as of Sept. 4. About 2.71 million workers drew state benefits and 8.54 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that some of the national increase in UI claims is related to natural disasters in California and Louisiana.
"As the Federal Reserve’s collective economic forecasts released Wednesday suggested, further progress on the unemployment rate may not be as promising this year as earlier hoped largely as the delta variant pushes some economic activity into the future," Hamrick said.
"We’re witnessing a virtual Twilight Zone where the job market is both described as having slack and is tight at the same time, given high levels of unemployed and a record number of job openings."
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "the next few months will be a complex period of transition for the economy, with lots of crosswinds."
"The job market is in a weird spot, with employment still more than 5 million lower than the pre-crisis period, but also with severe labor scarcity reflected in record job openings and surveys of businesses."
Faucher projects that recipients of the two expired federal UI programs will boost the labor supply, "as the unemployed come under more pressure to find jobs."
"An upside scenario would see unemployed workers rapidly placing into job openings; with a tight labor market, they could find better jobs than pre-crisis, earning more and producing more.
"A downside scenario would see health concerns and childcare issues slow the return to the labor force; lost unemployment benefit income would weigh on consumer spending and the overall recovery."
336-727-7376