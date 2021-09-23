State unemployment claims rise in N.C. following expiration of federal pandemic programs

"As the Federal Reserve’s collective economic forecasts released Wednesday suggested, further progress on the unemployment rate may not be as promising this year as earlier hoped largely as the delta variant pushes some economic activity into the future," Hamrick said.

"We’re witnessing a virtual Twilight Zone where the job market is both described as having slack and is tight at the same time, given high levels of unemployed and a record number of job openings."

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "the next few months will be a complex period of transition for the economy, with lots of crosswinds."

"The job market is in a weird spot, with employment still more than 5 million lower than the pre-crisis period, but also with severe labor scarcity reflected in record job openings and surveys of businesses."

Faucher projects that recipients of the two expired federal UI programs will boost the labor supply, "as the unemployed come under more pressure to find jobs."

"An upside scenario would see unemployed workers rapidly placing into job openings; with a tight labor market, they could find better jobs than pre-crisis, earning more and producing more.

"A downside scenario would see health concerns and childcare issues slow the return to the labor force; lost unemployment benefit income would weigh on consumer spending and the overall recovery."

