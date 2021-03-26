State's jobless rate remains on downward trend, reaches pandemic low of 5.7% in February

"Our legislature needs to drive state and federal aid to the front lines of the recovery,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

“There’s hope for economic improvement over the coming months, but local governments have been severely undermined by this crisis and, without more assistance, many don’t have the tools they need to ensure an inclusive recovery.”

McHugh said that local governments need help to sustain and rehire public employees.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on local budgets, forcing layoffs and undermining the ability of local governments to cope with the crisis," McHugh said.

He cited as examples the Winston-Salem metro area is down 7.4% government jobs from a year ago, while Greensboro-High Point MSA is down 8.8%.

"Without additional aid from the state, these and other local governments will continue to struggle to manage the outbreak and work for recovery," McHugh said.

Sliding scale

The declining monthly jobless rate has some significant implications on North Carolinians who may be furloughed or their job ended in the second half of the year.