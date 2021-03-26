State's jobless rate remains on downward trend, reaches pandemic low of 5.7% in February

The state’s jobless rate dropped to another COVID-19 pandemic low of 5.7% for February, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
The January and February rates reflect the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.
Economists said more employers have been encouraged by the modest improvements in the state's economy amid recent pandemic reopening steps, particularly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
According to the state’s monthly employer survey, North Carolina had a net gain of 15,300 private-sector jobs from January to February, primarily 6,700 in professional and business services, 3,900 in trade, transportation and utilities sectors, 2,400 in education and health services and 1,900 in construction.
There also was a loss of 900 government jobs.
That's compared with an overall loss of 1,600 private-sector and 1,600 government jobs from December to January.
The monthly household survey, however, tells a different economic story.
There was a 6,127 decrease in the state’s labor force from January to February, signaling 4,804 more employed North Carolinians and 10,931 fewer listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for N.C. was 12.4% on Dec. 31, compared with 11.1% nationally on Feb. 28.
Year over year impact
The overall impact of the pandemic on the state’s economy continues to be shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.
The household survey finds a 3.6% decrease, or by 175,050, in those considered as employed compared with February 2020, as well as a 56.3% jump, or by 103,294, in those listed as unemployed.
The employer survey has the state down 133,700 private-sector jobs, or by 3.4% year over year, and down 40,000 government jobs, or by 5.4%.
The hardest-hit sector continues to be leisure and hospitality services with 84,900 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with 34,300 in education and health services, 18,800 in manufacturing and 13,500 in other services.
Of the 10 private-sector employment categories, only two have had a year-over-year net gain in jobs: trade, transportation and utilities at 13,200, and professional and business services at 7,300.
"Our legislature needs to drive state and federal aid to the front lines of the recovery,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“There’s hope for economic improvement over the coming months, but local governments have been severely undermined by this crisis and, without more assistance, many don’t have the tools they need to ensure an inclusive recovery.”
McHugh said that local governments need help to sustain and rehire public employees.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on local budgets, forcing layoffs and undermining the ability of local governments to cope with the crisis," McHugh said.
He cited as examples the Winston-Salem metro area is down 7.4% government jobs from a year ago, while Greensboro-High Point MSA is down 8.8%.
"Without additional aid from the state, these and other local governments will continue to struggle to manage the outbreak and work for recovery," McHugh said.
Sliding scale
The declining monthly jobless rate has some significant implications on North Carolinians who may be furloughed or their job ended in the second half of the year.
The maximum number of weeks for new state regular unemployment applicants in North Carolinas has been 16 since Jan. 1.
A Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.
It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks, which 44 states still continue to provide.
The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.
The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment and for January through March for the July adjustment.
With the 5.7% February rate and 5.9% January rate, it’s likely the maximum number of weeks will fall back to 13 or 14 for new applicants beginning July 1.
336-727-7376