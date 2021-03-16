Stock awards boost 2020 compensation for Hanesbrands' first-year CEO

He also received $99,388 in all other compensation, which consisted of: $46,221 in moving expenses; $31,918 for reimbursement of taxes owed on the relocation benefits; $10,505 for long-term disability insurance policy premiums; $6,933 in a supplement executive retirement plan incentive; $3,667 in company-match 401(k) match; and $144 for accidental death and dismemberment insurance policy premiums.

Hanesbrands disclosed the CEO pay ratio for Bratspies is 1,056-to-1 compared with its global median employee’s compensation of $6,900. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Hanesbrands reported that of its nearly 61,000 employees, about 88%, or 54,000, work in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia. The median employee was determined to be a production operator in Honduras.

Bratspies is the company’s third chief executive since the company was spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.

Evans stepped down as chief executive on Aug. 7 and retired on Jan. 2 after a 37-year career at the basic apparel manufacturer and more than four years as chief executive. He is serving as a consultant to Bratspies in 2021.