Stock awards boost 2020 compensation for Hanesbrands' first-year CEO

The fiscal 2020 compensation for Hanesbrands Inc.'s chief executive Stephen Bratspies weighed heavily — as expected — on stock and stock options awards, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.
Bratspies' total compensation was $4.83 million.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Bratspies took over as chief executive on Aug. 3 already eligible for more than $2.8 million in equity awards. The company said the equity awards were granted “to induce Bratspies to commence employment” on his starting date.
The filing showed Bratspies receiving $2.81 million in stock awards and $665,689 in stock-option awards that were valued on the date they were awarded.
“The company believes that these equity grants create a strong alignment of interests between Bratspies and company shareholders,” Hanesbrands said in a statement.
Bratspies was paid $458,333 from a pro-rate base salary of $1.1 million, the same as his predecessor Gerald Evans Jr.
Bratspies was be eligible for annual incentives worth up to 150% of his annual base salary and a target long-term incentive program worth up to $6.75 million. For 2020, he received $803,150 in incentive pay.
He also received $99,388 in all other compensation, which consisted of: $46,221 in moving expenses; $31,918 for reimbursement of taxes owed on the relocation benefits; $10,505 for long-term disability insurance policy premiums; $6,933 in a supplement executive retirement plan incentive; $3,667 in company-match 401(k) match; and $144 for accidental death and dismemberment insurance policy premiums.
Hanesbrands disclosed the CEO pay ratio for Bratspies is 1,056-to-1 compared with its global median employee’s compensation of $6,900. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
Hanesbrands reported that of its nearly 61,000 employees, about 88%, or 54,000, work in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia. The median employee was determined to be a production operator in Honduras.
Bratspies is the company’s third chief executive since the company was spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.
Evans stepped down as chief executive on Aug. 7 and retired on Jan. 2 after a 37-year career at the basic apparel manufacturer and more than four years as chief executive. He is serving as a consultant to Bratspies in 2021.
Evans' total compensation for 2020 was $9.47 million. He was paid $666,378 in salary and unused vacation time for 2020, along with $873,481 in incentive pay and stock awards valued at $6.25 million on the date they were awarded.
The company did not pay stock awards in fiscal 2019.
Evans also received all other compensation of $1.37 million, which included $582,506 in transition and retirement payments and $150,066 in supplemental executive retirement plan payments.
Howard Upchurch, group president for Innerwear Americas, received a 4.9% raise in salary to $598,159, a 29.4% decrease in incentive pay to $421,994. Total compensation jumped 92.7% to $2.53 million counting stock awards valued at $1.36 million on the date they were awarded.
Michael Faircloth, president for global operations, received a 5.1% increase in salary to $588,511. He had a 29.3% decline in incentive pay to $415,187, and a 92.2% hike in total compensation to $2.39 million.
Joia Johnson, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, received a 5.2% raise in salary to $578,864. She received a 29.2% decrease in incentive pay to $462,832, and an 86.9% gain in total compensation to $2.36 million.
Johnson has announced plans to retire on May 7. Tracy Preston has been named general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, effective March 29.
Scott Lewis, who served as interim chief financial officer during 2020, was paid $361,790 in salary, a $700,000 bonus, $439,009 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.72 million.
The company has set a virtual shareholder meeting for 9 a.m. April 27. There are no shareholder proposals.
