Stock awards dramatically boost Hanesbrands CEO's total compensation in 2021

The total compensation for Hanesbrands Inc. chief executive Stephen Bratspies nearly tripled in fiscal 2021 to $11.03 million, the company reported in a regulatory filing Monday.
By comparison, Bratspies’ total fiscal 2020 compensation was $4.83 million.
It was Bratspies' first full fiscal year at Hanesbrands' helm. He joined the company in August 2020.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
The main piece of Bratspies' 2020 and 2021 compensation was heavily tilted — as expected — toward stock and stock-options awards.
The filing had Bratspies receiving $7.05 million in stock awards valued on the date they were awarded. For fiscal 2020, he received $2.81 million in stock awards and $665,689 in stock-option awards.
Bratspies was paid a base salary of $1.1 million, the same as his predecessor Gerald Evans Jr. Bratspies received $2.69 million in incentive pay.
He also received $190,125 in all other compensation, which consisted of: $77,590 in relocation expenses; $67,993 for supplemental executive retirement plan benefits; $17,300 in company-match 401(k) match; $16,593 for reimbursement of taxes owed on the relocation benefits; $10,505 for long-term disability insurance policy premiums; and $144 for accidental death and dismemberment insurance policy premiums.
For the full year, Hanesbrands reported $77.2 million in net income, compared with a loss of $75.6 million a year ago.
As has been the case for several years, the total compensation paid to Hanesbrands' top executive remains dramatically higher than its global median employee from its workforce of nearly 59,000. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
Hanesbrands disclosed the CEO pay ratio for Bratspies is $1,564-to-$1 compared with its global median employee’s compensation of $7,055.
Hanesbrands reported that of its nearly 59,000 employees, about 88%, or 52,000, work in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia. The median employee was determined to be a dry-cleaning operator in Dominican Republic.
Bratspies is the company’s third chief executive since the company was spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.
Three of the other top-six executives in the 2021 compensation chart are listed for the first time by the company.
Joseph Cavaliere, group president for global innerwear, was paid $623,719 in salary, $1.02 million in incentive pay and $3.42 million in total compensation.
Jonathan Rain, group president for global activewear, was paid $637,500 in salary, $779,816 in incentive pay and $3.03 million in total compensation.
Michael Faircloth, president for global operations, received a 6.5% increase in salary to $626,667. He had an 84.6% jump in incentive pay to $766,564, and a 15% hike in total compensation to $2.75 million.
Michael Dastugue, chief financial officer, was paid $500,000 in salary, $815,494 in incentive pay and total compensation of just under $2.4 million.
Scott Lewis, chief accounting officer who served as interim chief financial officer during 2021, received a 3.6% increase in salary to $375,000 in salary, a $350,000 bonus, a 21.2% gain in incentive pay to $532,110 and an 8.3% decline in total compensation of $1.57 million.
The company has set a virtual shareholder meeting for 9 a.m. April 26. There are no shareholder proposals.
