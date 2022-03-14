Stock awards dramatically boost Hanesbrands CEO's total compensation in 2021

For the full year, Hanesbrands reported $77.2 million in net income, compared with a loss of $75.6 million a year ago.

As has been the case for several years, the total compensation paid to Hanesbrands' top executive remains dramatically higher than its global median employee from its workforce of nearly 59,000. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Hanesbrands disclosed the CEO pay ratio for Bratspies is $1,564-to-$1 compared with its global median employee’s compensation of $7,055.

Hanesbrands reported that of its nearly 59,000 employees, about 88%, or 52,000, work in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia. The median employee was determined to be a dry-cleaning operator in Dominican Republic.

Bratspies is the company’s third chief executive since the company was spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.

Three of the other top-six executives in the 2021 compensation chart are listed for the first time by the company.

Joseph Cavaliere, group president for global innerwear, was paid $623,719 in salary, $1.02 million in incentive pay and $3.42 million in total compensation.