Stock market recovery in 2020 boosts corporate executives' total compensation; most large nonprofits report payout increases as well

He cited as an example “if an executive increases the value of a company by $100 million over and above what would be expected if the executive had merely reached the benchmark that other companies in the industry have realized.”

“It is not unreasonable that the executive might receive $50 million in deferred compensation since the benefits to the stockholders in terms of additional stock value exceed the costs of giving the stock grant.”

Where some corporations have misfired, he said, is when the stock awards “are not properly designed.”

“This is why a superior method is to require corporate executives to own at least 1% of the company’s common stock, and require them to purchase it with their own money and hold onto it for the entire time they are an executive.”

Plath said a significant factor is the “explosion in the number of different kinds of equity-based executive compensation.”

“There are a plethora of incentive grants and awards in the form of traditional options and grants, stock-appreciation rights, phantom shares, restricted share grants and performance shares that have been newly created in the last few years.