Stock market recovery in 2020 boosts corporate executives' total compensation; most large nonprofits report payout increases as well

Compensation for corporate chief executives remained on a decidedly upward trajectory during 2020, shaking off much of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winston-Salem Journal takes a look each May at the compensation packages paid primarily in the previous year.
The ninth-annual review includes 29 publicly traded corporations and 14 non- and not-for-profit organizations with significant operational or services ties to the Triad.
Hanesbrands Inc. and Unifi Inc. have two executives listed because they had a top-level transition in mid-2020.
Corporations are required to report in annual shareholder proxy filings the base salary, bonus/incentive pay, stock and stock-option awards, deferred compensation (typically pensions), and perks of their five highest-paid executives.
Compensation for the heads of four large not-for-profit health care systems and 10 nonprofit community agencies are based on annual company bondholder filings and their most recent IRS filings, most of which are from 2019.
As has been the case for most of the Journal’s annual corporate CEO compensation reviews, it was boards of directors’ decisions to link the largest payout to share-price performance that served as the catalyst for the 2020 growth.
Although federal regulators require corporations to declare the value annually, executives typically are required to wait a specified amount of time — often one to three years — to receive those shares or exercise the options.
The prevailing theory is that executives will be more inclined to be prudent with shareholder value, potentially taking less risk, if their own compensation is weighted primarily toward share-price performance.
According to an accompanying total compensation chart, seven of the 29 chief executives or equivalents received more than $10 million in the value of stock and stock-option awards, while all but six received at least $1 million.
Contrast that with Wells Fargo & Co. chief executive Charlie Scharf making the largest base salary of the group at $2.5 million.
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. chief executive Marvin Ellison received the largest bonus and/or incentive payout at $5.8 million.
Scharf received $13.54 in stock and stock-option awards, while Ellison received $15.77 million.
All listed executives made at least $204,507 in total compensation with the average being $6.71 million and the median being $3.45 million.
The median average represents the middle value in a list of numbers, which was brought down considerably by the inclusion of the 10 nonprofit chief executives.
There was a business-as-usual flow to corporate executive compensation even during the pandemic, said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.
“On balance, there was little to no impact,” Gray said.
“In many cases, pay at the top continued to rise just as it has in the previous years even in the face of weakened balance sheets.
“In many cases, the efforts to reduce expenses were made by reducing workforces, while making every effort to retain top executives,” Gray said. “Only in the case of J&J did the shareholders push back against the board’s proposed compensation package as being too generous.”
Much larger trend
The trend on executive compensation is much larger than just those corporations surveyed by the Journal.
The Wall Street Journal reported the median pay among chief executives for more than 300 of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies was $13.7 million in 2020, up from $12.8 million a year ago.
“Incentive-based stock awards and grants have become a massively disproportionate component of total executive compensation,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte.
“Since the lion’s share of these awards and grants belongs to senior executives, the reported Dodd-Frank Act CEO-to-median employee compensation multiples aren’t just high this year — they’re up there in nosebleed territory.”
For fiscal 2020, the chief executives of 15 corporations listed by the Winston-Salem Journal received at least $100 in compensation for every $1 paid to their median employee.
Median employee compensation factors in regular pay, overtime, bonuses, incentives, allowances and paid time off.
Plath said that “like a lot of things in Dodd-Frank, the effect of the legislation has been precisely opposite that Congress intended with the law,” which was to curb excessive base salaries and incentive pay following the Great Recession of 2008-11.
Doing the math
For 14 of the corporate and not-for-profit executives, their base salary alone was enough to provide them with a millionaire’s compensation in 2020.
However, for most, their base salary was just the second, third or even fourth most lucrative part of their total compensation.
There was a share-the-pain element in the early months of the pandemic, with some chief executives agreeing to take up to a 20% pay cut temporarily while rank-and-file employees were laid off and furloughed to reduce expenses.
However, optimism about the viability of COVID-19 vaccines and multiple rounds of federal stimulus payments spurred a stunning stock market rebound in the second half of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 7.3% over a record 2019, while the S&P 500 rose 16.3%.
Plath said there was a spillover effect for corporations that directly and indirectly benefit from the federal stimulus.
It resulted in “increased demand for equities stemming from a myriad of COVID-related government stimulus programs pumping big volumes of windfall cash into consumer pockets,” Plath said.
Which means, Plath said, that “all of those unrestricted equity-based compensation awards granted in the last few years have paid off quite handsomely for senior managers” in 2020-21.
Share repurchases
Another key factor was the Federal Reserve giving the green light to banks to resume massive share-repurchase programs that had been shelved during the first few months of the pandemic.
Other corporations followed.
Where share repurchases fit into chief executive compensation is that a corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.
Amazon has two executives listed in the accompanying total compensation chart because the $1.68 million cited for chief executive Jeff Bezos is not indicative of the overall levels paid to other top-five executives. Bezos was not shown with any stock and stock-option award benefits for 2020.
Meanwhile, David Clark, Amazon’s chief executive for worldwide consumer business, was paid $160,000 in salary, but received stock and stock option awards valued at $46.12 million.
In 2015, American Airlines eliminated chief executive Douglas Parker’s annual salary and qualifications for incentive pay in lieu of stock awards.
Just in 2020, the trade-off for Parker was worth $10.62 million even as the pandemic sharply reduced domestic and international passenger travel for most of the year.
Making the stock-awards strategy even more lucrative was the corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21% that then-Republican-controlled Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed into law in late 2017.
The majority of corporations have used those tax savings on corporate share repurchases.
An analysis of Fortune 500 companies found that just 20% of increased cash flow in 2018 was spent on increasing capital expenditures or research and development. The remaining 80% went to investors through buybacks, dividends or other asset planning adjustments.
If stock awards and options are properly designed, the benefits received by the corporation will exceed the compensation that is offered to the executive, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University,
He cited as an example “if an executive increases the value of a company by $100 million over and above what would be expected if the executive had merely reached the benchmark that other companies in the industry have realized.”
“It is not unreasonable that the executive might receive $50 million in deferred compensation since the benefits to the stockholders in terms of additional stock value exceed the costs of giving the stock grant.”
Where some corporations have misfired, he said, is when the stock awards “are not properly designed.”
“This is why a superior method is to require corporate executives to own at least 1% of the company’s common stock, and require them to purchase it with their own money and hold onto it for the entire time they are an executive.”
Plath said a significant factor is the “explosion in the number of different kinds of equity-based executive compensation.”
“There are a plethora of incentive grants and awards in the form of traditional options and grants, stock-appreciation rights, phantom shares, restricted share grants and performance shares that have been newly created in the last few years.
Plath said that more non-top level executives are benefiting from the stock awards strategy, along with rank-and-file employees who hold company stock in their 401(k) plans.
“But, the magnitude of equity-based compensation awards that disproportionately land in the pockets of senior management is huge these days,” Plath said.
Non- and not-for-profit trends
Executive-compensation comparisons can be a challenge for most not-for-profits and nonprofits because they declare those payments primarily in annual IRS filings.
For the Journal’s 2020 chart, the compensation for the non- and not-for-profit groups typically reflects 2019 totals reported in their Form 990 with the IRS. Some of the latest compensation figures may be as much as three years old for some local nonprofits.
Healthcare management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years.
Critics say health care systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.
Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health care system.
Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000.
Novant has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
Novant reports annual executive compensation in November, so the amount listed for chief executive and president Carl Armato is from fiscal 2019.
Armato received a 7.9% increase in salary to $1.62 million, 9% increase in incentive pay to $1.45 million. Total compensation for Armato was up 3.9% to $4.14 million. That includes $999,114 in retirement contributions.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported Monday that Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top official of the system and Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a 20% increase — to $2.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2019.
Freischlag served her second full year as the center’s chief executive in 2019. She became full-time medical school dean in February 2018.
Freischlag received a 15% raise in salary to $1.38 million and a 23.6% increase in bonus and incentive pay to $663,750. Wake Forest Baptist said in a news release that Freischlag received a “market increase” in July 2019.
Both Novant and Wake Forest Baptist say executive compensation is based in large part on there being few individuals with the skills needed to manage a large health care system or academic medical center.
Wake Forest Baptist said academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with patients, students, clinical staff, educators, researchers, Wake Forest University, community leaders, employers and healthcare innovation partners.
“The changing legislative and regulatory environment requires hospital executives to forecast future patient needs and determine how to meet those needs cost effectively, while navigating often conflicting expectations of patients, insurers, regulators, medical staff and businesses.”
Wake Forest Baptist said that “compensating executives, as we do all of our employees, competitively and appropriately, is crucial to the success of Wake Forest Baptist and to the communities it serves in the Triad and northwest North Carolina.”
In November, the Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation “is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders.”
“Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”
The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”
Compensation debate
Dr. Roy Poses, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and a former physician at three academic medical centers, writes a blog called “Health Care Renewal” in which he frequently tackles the issue of executive compensation.
“When health care organizations are asked to justify their executives’ compensation, they invoke the same talking points: that these payments are necessary to retain executives; that the executives are brilliant and doing extremely hard jobs; and the compensation is set by the market,” Poses said.
“All three points have been debunked, at least when used to justify the compensation of executives in big, for-profit companies.
“Yet rarely are the talking points challenged when used to justify hospital executives’ pay.”
The federal tax reform bill that went into effect in January 2018 was expected to play a slowing role in not-for-profit and nonprofit executive-compensation increases, said Elliot Dinkin, president and chief executive of Cowden Associates, a Pittsburgh-based specialist in risk management and compensation plans.
The law imposes a 21% excise tax on nonprofit employers for salaries of more than $1 million.
Although it was aimed mostly as reining in higher education salaries, such as coaches and university chancellors, it also is projected to have an impact on not-for-profit hospitals nationwide.
“In an environment in which every dollar counts, nonprofit boards will need to justify that it is worthwhile to pay the additional excise tax rather than cut back on salary,” Dinkin said.
However, since the act went into effect, executive compensation continued to increase for large non- and not-for-profit organizations.
