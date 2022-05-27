 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stock market slump results in $95.3 million first-quarter loss for Novant

#Generic_Novant

Stock market slump in first quarter contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting $95.3 million loss for the first quarter.

 David Rolfe, Journal

A sharp decline in investment income, along with higher employee expenses, contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting Friday a $95.3 million loss for the first quarter.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had a $17.15 million loss, compared with $68.19 million in operating income a year ago.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Novant was affected by the overall stock market slump in reporting an overall $78 million investment income loss, compared with $117.8 million in investment income a year ago.

Total operating revenue for the first quarter was $1.79 billion, up 4.7% year over year.

Core patient revenue rose 1.9% to $1.63 billion. Novant reported $159 million in “other income,” for the quarter compared with $110.1 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.81 billion, up 10%.

Salaries and employee benefits jumped 14.8% to $1.05 billion, partly a reflection of Novant raising in January 2021 the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

The system said at that time that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.

Supplies and equipment expense were up 6.2% to $661.8 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

Novant spent $89.4 million on capital investments during the first quarter, compared with $68.9 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. first-quarter report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 40, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 14. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 69 in Thomasville, 53 in Brunswick, 98 in Huntersville, 139 in Matthews and 29 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 3,619 patient days, while Clemmons was at 1,261. That's compared with 6,219 in Thomasville, 4,798 in Brunswick, 8,785 in Huntersville, 12,251 in Matthews and 2,619 in Mint Hill.

There were 8,637 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 5,750 in Clemmons, 7,683 in Thomasville, 8,122 in Brunswick, 9,199 in Huntersville, 8,874 in Matthews and 6,542 in Mint Hill.

There were 785 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 985 in Clemmons, 1,214 in Thomasville, 1,324 in Brunswick, 1,574 in Huntersville, 1,476 in Matthews and 435 in Mint Hill.

