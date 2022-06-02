Stock market slump sends down Cone Health's second-quarter excess revenue

A major stock-market slump during the first quarter contributed significantly to a 74.3% drop in excess revenue to $26.66 million for Cone Health in its latest quarterly report.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

The Greensboro healthcare system reported having $31.64 million in investment income for its second quarter of fiscal 2022. That was down from $90.35 million a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

Other non-core financial performances affecting Cone's bottom line were having a $367,753 loss from a joint venture, compared with $3.6 million in income a year ago.

The "other income" category dropped from $11.53 million to $4.23 million.

When it comes to core revenue, total operating revenue was up 3.3% to $1.3 billion.

Patient services revenue was up 0.4% to $1.12 billion. Cone listed having a 49.7% increase in other operating revenue to $95.78 million, while premium revenue paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan rose 7.6% to $88.24 million.

On the expenses side, salaries and wages increased by 5.3% to $466.62 million. The system's minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour. Fringe benefits increase 9.8% to $152.5 million.

Cost of supplies rose 3.8% to $257.1 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”

Cone said it spent $66.48 million on “purchased (contract) personnel” compared with $34.1 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“The health system continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, making appropriate investments in caring for our patients and combating the spread of the virus,” Cone said in its report.

“The system has been impacted specifically with delta and more recently omicron variants of COVID-19.”

Cone Health has about 13,000 employees systemwide.

Outpatient visits for fiscal 2022 are up 13% to 500.395, while emergency department visits were up 10% to 157,533. The system reported conducting 27,413 telehealth visits, down 21.6%.

Cone said it has received $25.6 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants for the first quarter.

Medicare and Medicaid represented 48.5% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 42.6%, the “other” category was 7.5% and self-pay was 1.4%.

The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.

