Stocks, incentives play bigger role in executive compensation. Base salary is increasingly less important

Paying chief executives $1 million in annual base salary became more passé for corporate America during 2021.

Of the chief executives of publicly traded corporations with a major Triad presence, half were paid at least $1 million in base salary.

Yet, for all 17 of those chief executives, their base salary ranked second — and often third — in their compensation categories behind stock and stock-option award, and incentive pay.

The Winston-Salem Journal takes a look each May at the compensation packages paid primarily in the previous year.

The 10th-annual review puts a spotlight on 35 publicly traded corporations and 15 non- and not-for-profit organizations.

Topping the list is Amazon chief executive Andrew Jassy, whose 2021 total compensation of $212.66 million still trails Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav by $34.34 million.

Stock and stock-option awards represented $211.93 million of Jassy’s compensation.

Corporations are required to report in annual shareholder proxy filings the base salary, bonus/incentive pay, stock and stock-option awards, deferred compensation (typically pensions), and perks of their five highest-paid executives.

Although federal regulators require corporations to declare the value annually, executives typically are required to wait a specified amount of time — often one to three years — to receive those shares or exercise the options.

The prevailing theory is that executives will be more inclined to be prudent with shareholder value, potentially taking less risk, if their own compensation is weighted primarily toward share-price performance.

Meanwhile, compensation for the heads of five large not-for-profit health care systems and 10 nonprofit community agencies are based on annual company bondholder filings and their most recent IRS filings, most of which are from 2019 and 2020. Those IRS filings typically are first seen on Guidestar.org.

Amazon and Truist Financial Corp. have two executives listed because they had a top-level transition during 2021.

Six other chief executives with Triad ties had $10 million-plus stock and stock-option award compensation: Caterpillar Inc.’s Jim Umpleby ($17.5 million); Krispy Kreme Inc.’s Mike Tattersfield ($16.14 million); Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Adam Schechter ($15.04 million); Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Gregory Hayes ($14.5 million); Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf ($13.48 million); and Lowe’s Cos. Inc.’s Marvin Ellison ($10.84 million).

In fact, only four corporations provided their chief executives with less than $1 million in stock and stock-option awards.

“Incentive-based stock awards and grants have become a massively disproportionate component of total executive compensation,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte.

“Since the lion’s share of these awards and grants belongs to senior executives, the reported Dodd-Frank Act CEO-to-median employee compensation multiples aren’t just high this year — they’re up there in nosebleed territory.”

There was a business-as-usual attitude toward corporate executive compensation even during the pandemic, said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“On balance, there was little to no impact,” Gray said.

“In many cases, pay at the top continued to rise just as it has in the previous years even in the face of weakened balance sheets.

However, Gray said there has been a level of shareholder pushback recently against skyrocketing compensation packages, particularly with high-profile examples at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Intel.

Eight-figure compensation

A Fortune 500-esque list — the Equilar 100 — that measures Top 100 CEO pay by annual revenue shows eight- and nine-figure compensation becoming commonplace.

The 2022 list had to go to No. 91 before reaching a chief executive whose total compensation was below $10 million.

Equilar cuts off consideration for its list on March 31 each year, which it calls “the halfway point” of annual proxy filings. That means corporations filing a proxy in April and May are not included.

The Equilar list contains five chief executives with Triad ties, led by No. 32 Raytheon’s Hayes at $21.79 million, along with No. 35 Wells Fargo’s Scharf at $21.35 million, No. 79 FedEx’s Frederick Smith at $14.32 million, No. 90 Truist’s William Rogers at $10.01 million and No. 92 Tyson Foods Inc.’s Donnie King at $8.99 million.

Because of how the Equilar list is compiled, it does not include another 19 chief executives with Triad ties who received more than $6.4 million in total compensation since those corporations didn’t rank in the top-100 for revenue.

“Two years after the start of the pandemic, the early data from 2021 shows that CEO pay appears to be back on the rise,” Equilar said in its presentation.

Equilar said that while salaries and perks increased incrementally, “over the last two years many companies elected to award their CEOs for staying on board and guiding their organizations through turbulent times through bonuses and stock awards.”

“The trend, coupled with the fact that the economy roared back in 2021, is likely contributing to the spike in overall pay for CEOs at the largest U.S. companies.”

Share repurchases

Another key executive compensation factor has been the resumption of massive share-repurchase programs — particularly by national and super-regional banks — that had been shelved during the first few months of the pandemic.

Where share repurchases fit into chief executive compensation is that a corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.

In 2015, American Airlines eliminated chief executive Douglas Parker’s annual salary and qualifications for incentive pay in lieu of stock awards.

Just in 2021, the trade-off for Parker was worth $7.2 million even as the pandemic continued to limit domestic and international passenger demand.

Making the stock-awards strategy even more lucrative was the corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21% that the then-Republican-controlled Congress approved and former President Donald Trump signed into law in late 2017.

The majority of corporations have used those tax savings on corporate share repurchases.

If stock awards and options are properly designed, the benefits received by the corporation will exceed the compensation that is offered to the executive, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

He cited as an example “if an executive increases the value of a company by $100 million over and above what would be expected if the executive had merely reached the benchmark that other companies in the industry have realized.”

“It is not unreasonable that the executive might receive $50 million in deferred compensation since the benefits to the stockholders in terms of additional stock value exceed the costs of giving the stock grant.”

Where some corporations have misfired, Madjd-Sadjadi said, is when the stock awards “are not properly designed.”

“This is why a superior method is to require corporate executives to own at least 1% of the company’s common stock, and require them to purchase it with their own money and hold onto it for the entire time they are an executive.”

Plath said a significant factor is the “explosion in the number of different kinds of equity-based executive compensation.”

“There are a plethora of incentive grants and awards in the form of traditional options and grants, stock-appreciation rights, phantom shares, restricted share grants and performance shares that have been newly created in the last few years.

Plath said that although more non-top-level executives are benefiting from the stock awards strategy, rank-and-file employees who hold company stock in their 401(k) plans have gained as well.

Not just corporations

A comparison of executive compensation for most not-for-profits and nonprofits can be challenging because they declare those payments primarily in annual IRS filings.

Some of the latest compensation figures may be as much as three years old for some local nonprofits.

Yet, it’s clear that the trend of ever-increasing compensation isn’t limited to just corporations.

In February, Atrium Health disclosed that chief executive Eugene Woods’ total compensation jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021. He received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.

Woods’ 2022 compensation is likely to be even higher if Atrium completes a proposed merger with Advocate Aurora Health of Downers Grove, Ill., creating the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the United States.

Woods and Advocate president and chief executive Jim Skogsbergh would serve as co-chief executives for the first 18 months, after which Skogsbergh would retire and Woods would remain as chief executive.

The total compensation for four other health care chief executives exceeded at least $2.5 million: Novant Health Inc. (Carl Armato at $4.06 million); Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. (Babatunde Sotunde at $4.02 million); Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag at $3.5 million); and Moses Cone Memorial Hospital Operating Corp. (Terry Akin at $2.5 million).

Hot-button issue

Health care management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years.

Critics say health care systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health care system.

Wake Forest Baptist has more than 21,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000.

Novant has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Both Novant and Wake Forest Baptist say executive compensation is based in large part on there being few individuals with the skills needed to manage a large health care system or academic medical center.

Wake Forest Baptist said academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with patients, students, clinical staff, educators, researchers, Wake Forest University, community leaders, employers and health care innovation partners.

“The changing legislative and regulatory environment requires hospital executives to forecast future patient needs and determine how to meet those needs cost effectively, while navigating often conflicting expectations of patients, insurers, regulators, medical staff and businesses.”

The Novant Board of Trustees has repeated previous language that executive compensation “is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders.”

The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”

Compensation debate

Dr. Roy Poses, a clinical associate professor of medicine at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and a former physician at three academic medical centers, writes a blog called “Health Care Renewal” in which he frequently tackles the issue of executive compensation.

So much so that there are 221 blog postings with references to hospital executives’ compensation — by far the most.

Poses wrote that “for years, the US consistently has had the most expensive health care system of any developed country. For that exorbitant price, it provides at best mediocre access to and (mediocre) quality of care.”

“We have long contended that a major reason for health care dysfunction is perverse incentives, including those that allow top health care leaders to become rich by putting money ahead of patient care.

“We have presented case after case supporting this point.”

Poses said that when health care organizations are asked to justify their executives’ compensation, they invoke the same talking points: that these payments are necessary to retain executives; that the executives are brilliant and doing extremely hard jobs; and the compensation is set by the market.

“All three points have been debunked, at least when used to justify the compensation of executives in big, for-profit companies,” Poses said.

Poses has argued that the escalation of health care chief executives’ compensation has come with some of the same root causes as corporations — through making acquisitions or having non-health care officials in the top role.

“Exalted pay of hospital managers occurred after managers largely supplanted health care professionals as leaders of health care organizations,” Poses said.

“This is part of a societal wave of ‘managerialism.’ Most organizations are now run by generic managers, rather than people familiar with the particulars of the organizations’ work.

“Rather than putting patient care first, paying generic managers enough to make them rich now seems to be the leading goal of hospitals.

“I postulate that managerialism is a major reason the US health care system costs much more than that of any other developed country.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.