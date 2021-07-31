Stokes hospital remains open, but management dispute shadows future

The potential closing of Stokes County's community hospital was averted — for now — last week.
However, the fallout from the tense negotiations between for-profit LifeBrite Hospital Group and the board of commissioners signals the dispute has not been resolved.
LifeBrite, of Lilburn, Ga., paid $400,000 for the Stokes health-care facilities that include a nursing home in January 2017. It took over the operations on an interim basis in July 2016 following the former operator filing for bankruptcy protection.
It was LifeBrite's first attempt at being a hospital owner-operator.
The 25-bed hospital was rebranded LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. It has more than 250 employees.
The Stokes commissioners and the Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital board of trustees — which have significant membership overlap — held a joint public hearing on July 26 that focused on whether to extend the LifeBrite lease.
The two groups were considering whether to replace LifeBrite with Braden Health Inc., a hospital management group based in Greensboro, according to a LifeBrite news release.
The Early County News of Blakely, Ga., reported in April that Braden made a presentation to the Early hospital authority to take over management from LifeBrite.
The Stokes commissioners voted 4-1 to let the LifeBrite lease expire on July 30, which could have led to the hospital's closing in August.
However, amid public concerns about being without a community hospital, the commissioners reversed their decision Wednesday and agreed to temporarily extend the LifeBrite lease.
The commissioners cautioned they will continue to review options for a hospital operator.
Stokes manager Jake Oakley and commission chairman Andy Nickelston could not be reached for comment by the Winston-Salem Journal on the commissioners' decision.
“Thankfully, we’re now able to breathe a sigh of relief,” Pamela Tillman, LifeBrite's hospital administrator, said in the news release.
“Our entire hospital, from the providers and staff, to the administrative team and employees, were shocked and heartbroken with the original decision. It was incredibly disruptive to our overall operations."
Meanwhile, LifeBrite chief executive Christian Fletcher pulled no punches in expressing his frustration with the commissioners in the news release.
“The path forward will not be an easy one," Fletcher said. "The county commissioners, in conjunction with a virtually unknown health-care entity, Braden Health, attempted to wage what I consider a hostile takeover. Those affected were never consulted, yet decisions that directly affected their health, wellbeing and financial stability were made hastily."
"The total disregard for the years of service dedicated by LifeBrite to the community of Stokes County is a tremendous sign of unappreciation," Fletcher said.
Fletcher cautioned that while "trust has been lost ... that is not to say it cannot be regained."
"We are now left to pick up the pieces and regain the sense of stability we worked to build over the last five years.”
The commissioners sent a memo to the hospital staff about the initial decision to not renew the LifeBrite lease.
"The board feels that this decision is in the best interest of the continued future operation of the hospital and the taxpaying citizens of Stokes County," according to the memo.
"The board is committed to continuing and improving hospital operations, and providing the best health care possible to those residing in Stokes County and in surrounding areas."
Background
Commissioner Sonya Cox said in a statement sent Tuesday to The Stokes News that the commissioners have no plans to close the hospital but have doubts about LifeBrite's management.
"Our board did have serious reservations about continuing to be in business with the CEO of LifeBrite," Cox wrote.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported in June 2020 that 10 individuals, including Fletcher, have been charged with bilking insurance companies through an elaborate scheme using struggling rural hospitals, including the former Chestatee Regional Hospital in Dahlonega, Ga., to bill for drug testing.
The 10 individuals, according to a U.S. Justice Department indictment, were accused of obtaining urine specimens and other samples for testing through kickbacks paid to recruiters and health care providers, including substance abuse treatment centers.
Some of the tests, the government alleges, were not even medically necessary.
The conspirators then billed insurers through the hospitals for about $1.4 billion for lab tests and were paid about $400 million, the government alleges.
Fletcher faces: one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering; and two counts of substantive money laundering.
The indictment identifies Fletcher as owner of LifeBrite Laboratories Inc., a clinical testing lab that performed toxicology testing on urine samples.
“This was allegedly a massive, multi-state scheme to use small, rural hospitals as a hub for millions of dollars in fraudulent billings of private insurers,” Brian Benczkowski, an assistant attorney general, said in a statement.
The attorney general's office said the scheme involved medical facilities in Florida, Georgia and Missouri, but did not cite the Danbury hospital.
In a written statement sent to the Atlanta newspaper, Fletcher’s attorney, Steve Sadow, called the accusations unjustified and said his client was not guilty of any criminal conduct.
“Christian at all times engaged in legitimate, lawful business transactions with third party insurance companies and hospitals." Fletcher also sought and received legal advice regarding the propriety of his business practices and dealings.
Cox said in the statement that "the integrity of our health-care system is paramount, and these deceptive business practices are worrisome and led us to pursue other opportunities for the hospital."
Cox said Stokes commissioners spoke in closed session with an attorney from Charlotte who specializes in health care and hospital law.
"We believe it would be in our best interest at this time to pursue an extension of the LifeBrite lease to give us more time to get everything in place so that there is no disruption of services, and the hospital will remain open during any transition that may take place in the future," Cox wrote.
“It is my opinion that we should continue looking for someone reliable and trustworthy that is willing to invest in our hospital and our community and follow through on things that were promised. Our citizens deserve that."
Blue Cross dispute
Cox cited that the ongoing litigation between LifeBrite and Blue Cross N.C. involving the Stokes hospital "is very disconcerting to us as well."
LifeBrite sued Blue Cross in Stokes Superior Court in April 2018, requesting at least $15.5 million in laboratory reimbursement payments. LifeBrite accuses Blue Cross of breaching the contract that LifeBrite inherited from Pioneer Health Services in January 2017.
Blue Cross’ counterclaim, filed in May 2018 in the federal Middle District of N.C., focuses on accusations of a stunning 25,000% increase in submissions of lab tests, or from 267 to 67,000, at the Danbury hospital from the time LifeBrite acquired it in February 2017 to when the countersuit was filed.
Danbury has 189 residents, while Stokes has about 46,000.
Blue Cross removed LifeBrite from in-network status in August 2018. Blue Cross said Stokes residents and other individuals served by the hospital have in-network access to physicians at other Triad health-care facilities.
The bulk of the tests submitted for reimbursement are for urine drug screenings.
BlueCross says LifeBrite routed tests performed elsewhere through the Danbury hospital to take advantage of higher reimbursements available there. The insurer is claiming fraud and breach of contract in its countersuit.
Blue Cross said in an August 2018 court filing that LifeBrite’s actions represent “a $76 million health-insurance swindle” conducted on a national scale.
The insurer claims LifeBrite “turned a trickle of legitimate monthly billing averaging $37,400 into an $8.5 million per month fraudulent river of gold.”
Blue Cross said it paid LifeBrite about $11 million before detecting the alleged scheme and stopping payments.
In March 2020, the lawsuit was sent back to Stokes Superior Court by Judge William Osteen Jr. of the Middle District of N.C. Osteen said Blue Cross NC “has not satisfied its burden of demonstrating that federal jurisdiction is proper in the case, either under an ERISA complete preemption analysis or under the federal officer removal statute.”
“Because this court lacks jurisdiction, the merits of both plaintiff’s claims and defendant’s counterclaims must be determined by the state court,” Osteen said.
However, on June 8, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the case met federal jurisdiction requirements and was sent back to the Middle District of N.C.
LifeBrite filed on July 7 a motion to dismiss Blue Cross' countersuit, while Blue Cross NC filed its response Wednesday.
