Stokes hospital remains open, but management dispute shadows future

"The total disregard for the years of service dedicated by LifeBrite to the community of Stokes County is a tremendous sign of unappreciation," Fletcher said.

Fletcher cautioned that while "trust has been lost ... that is not to say it cannot be regained."

"We are now left to pick up the pieces and regain the sense of stability we worked to build over the last five years.”

The commissioners sent a memo to the hospital staff about the initial decision to not renew the LifeBrite lease.

"The board feels that this decision is in the best interest of the continued future operation of the hospital and the taxpaying citizens of Stokes County," according to the memo.

"The board is committed to continuing and improving hospital operations, and providing the best health care possible to those residing in Stokes County and in surrounding areas."

Background

Commissioner Sonya Cox said in a statement sent Tuesday to The Stokes News that the commissioners have no plans to close the hospital but have doubts about LifeBrite's management.

"Our board did have serious reservations about continuing to be in business with the CEO of LifeBrite," Cox wrote.