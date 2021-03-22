Stokesdale commercial site sells for $1.45 million

The Pump Pipe Sales and Service property in Stokesdale has been sold for $1.45 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 4.43-acre site at 8284 Walter Combs Way is 8284 WC Way LLC.
The seller is Fast Track Products LLC of Stokesdale.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today