Stokesdale commercial site sells for $1.45 million
The Pump Pipe Sales and Service property in Stokesdale has been sold for $1.45 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the 4.43-acre site at 8284 Walter Combs Way is 8284 WC Way LLC.

The seller is Fast Track Products LLC of Stokesdale.

