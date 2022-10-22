Storage Scholars hope Shark Tank assist boosts long-term goals

The co-founders of Student Scholars LLC recognize the value of creating and sustaining relationships.

Sam Chason and Matt Gronberg, both Wake Forest University Class of 2020 graduates, launched the full-service moving company in 2017 focused on college students and offering packing, delivery, storage and redelivery.

Chason is chief executive, while Gronberg is chief operating officer. The company is based in the Winston Starts facility at the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

The company hires local college students to move fellow students’ belongings into nearby storage off campus for the summer once the campus is vacant. The company then moves student belongings back before the fall semester begins.

Having expanded the company into a presence on 23 university campuses in a nine-state territory, and having secured a $250,000 investment commitment from “Shark Tank” billionaire investor Mark Cuban, the co-founders are thinking long term with their growth plans.

As in providing their moving services into the next several chapters of their customers’ lives.

“Overall, this is a truly a relationship business, building up face-to-face interactions and trust,” Chason said. “That’s very important when you are handling peoples’ goods and we have a university’s brand and reputation behind us.

“We would like to develop the company so that we’re moving the graduating seniors to their first job, particularly if they go to major metros areas, like New York, Boston or D.C.

“We would like to continue the relationship so we’re moving them into their first home in their mid-to-late 20s or early 30s, and perhaps even for the moving needs of their siblings or parents.”

If that business strategy pans out, and with Cuban’s business insight and influence available, Chason said it “may sound like a stretch” right now, but evolving into a global moving company is a possibility.

Although the co-founders plan to maintain a Winston-Salem presence, they are open to locations in other areas where it makes business sense.

How it works

Among the 23 campuses that Storage Scholars serves, in addition to Wake Forest, are UNC School of the Arts, Davidson College, Duke, Elon, High Point University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

The average student fee for their services is $559, while they estimated their expenses per student move at $200.

Storage Scholars’ partnerships with universities enables the company to market its services on their social media platforms.

Part of what makes Student Scholars a viable business option is that it has purposefully targeted schools that have a significant number of out-of-state students who may not want to, or can’t, move their belongings at the end of each spring semester.

Along the way, Chason and Gronberg were able to graduate from Wake Forest debt-free — no easy task given that it costs an estimated $78,000 annually when factoring in tuition, books and supplies, room and board and other expenses, according to CollegeSimply.com.

They said one of their motivations for growing Storage Scholars is to assist other students in graduating with as little debt as possible.

Chason and Gronberg expanded their entrepreneurial efforts in July when they launched a shipping component to Storage Scholars.

Students can ship belongings from home or a retailer directly to Storage Scholars over the summer, and the company then delivers the products before the next semester begins.

Go to www.storagescholars.com/ to learn more about the company.

Shark Tank experience

Chason called appearing on Shark Tank a “childhood pipe dream.”

The presentation actually was done in July, so the co-founders had to stay quiet publicly on the investment for nearly four months until the Oct. 18 airing of the episode.

Their presentation was done with no second takes, Chason said.

Every small business or entrepreneur gets 90 seconds to make their pitch, and the rest of the time is dedicated to questions and answers.

“The back and forth you saw in the episode came out of being in front of them for probably an hour,” he said.

Chason said the co-founders and Cuban have been deliberate in taking their time with completing the investment, with the expectation that most of the key paperwork will be signed soon for the check to be handed over.

The pace has allowed the co-founders to “take a breather and reevaluate our vendors, our technology, our practices ... so we can reposition ourselves for future opportunities,” Chason said. “It’s all proceeding as we expected.”

The more the co-founders are in contact with Cuban and his representatives, the more convinced they are that they made the right choice.

For example, they have learned the depth of Cuban’s claim that he could give the founders “something you can’t get elsewhere.”

“I’ve got a platform,” Cuban told Chason and Gronberg during the episode.

“There’s schools that I have connections to, and if I get out there starting to talk about it … the phone’s going to ring for you to open up new schools. That’s the value that I can bring.”

Chason said that attaching Cuban’s name to the company’s prospectus and email chain “definitely encourages people to be open-minded, so it’s been monumental just from that standpoint.”

“He has so many contacts among colleges and universities, and asking what we need help with.”

Getting on ‘Shark Tank’

The co-founders began their pursuit of making a “Shark Tank” presentation during their senior year at Wake Forest.

However, the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into their quest, as it did with many pre-COVID-19 plans.

Their initial application was turned down, but their second application gained the attention of the show’s casting director, who called the co-founders in February.

“We thought to ourselves, ‘for the amount of time we’d been putting into this (getting on the show), we’d better get something out of it,’” Chason said.

“Whenever we were contacted (by the show), we put our full effort into whatever needed to be done.”

Once the co-founders received confirmation they had made the show, Chason said “we put so much time into our numbers and our pitch, who was going to say what, and how we studied the sharks to try to figure out what questions they may ask.”

“We definitely felt that all the preparations allowed us to step up to the challenge.”

Chason acknowledged that when the day for making their pitch arrived, they were both nervous and chomping at the bit.

“We felt we had done our preparation and it would pay off when we were in front of the sharks,” Chason said.

“We just tried to stay loose, stay light, drink some tea, laugh, smile and go out there with a good attitude.

“But, once we were in the box together and they carted us out, our hearts were definitely pounding and our adrenaline was pumping,” he said.

Winston Starts assist

Chason credited so-called two- to three-minute elevator pitches performed before professors at Wake Forest and in their Winston Starts start-up settings for putting them at ease overall.

Chason said that he and Gronberg shifted from their college dining room table to Winston Starts in the fall of 2020.

“It made sense to join Winston Starts for the available space,” Chason said. “It became a tight-knit community for us, generating a level of energy that was hard to come by during the pandemic.

“We were able to have brainstorming conversations with some of our best friends and business friends, and their officials were there for pretty much everything we needed.”

At that point, he said the co-founders were working 12- to 18-hour days making pitches to potential university clients and shoring up the company’s infrastructure.

Their goal was trying to not let the pandemic derail their plans.

Chason said there were “positives and negatives” brought on by the pandemic.

“We were planning to expand from six to 15 campuses when the pandemic hit,” he said. “We drove all around South Carolina, knocking on the door at some colleges.

“Some schools were like ‘get out of here, what are you doing here, where’s your mask?’

“Other schools looked at us as their knight in shining armor,” Chason said.

That experience convinced the co-founders they needed to tweak their business model away from doing the packing from a liability standpoint and allowing students to pack for themselves.

“We kept up living as college students, being frugal and not paying ourselves at times so we could pay off our student loans,” Chason said.

“That way, we’ve always remained profitable.”

Investment plans

The co-founders told the “Shark Tank” investors they already had earned $1.86 million in fiscal 2022 revenue by the time the episode was taped in July.

Chason said the bulk of the $250,000 investment will go toward hiring key infrastructure officials, such as head of technology, head of marketing and someone who will serve as the overall manager of the student workers. He said those jobs have posted on the Storage Scholars website.

“We want to hire someone who can prepare our new employees for what to expect so we can hit the ground running in the spring,” Chason said.

“We expect to be a lot more prepared and have a lot more momentum at that time.”

Chason said that partnerships “are continuing to come to fruition,” whether those they began to pursue three years ago or those in recent months.

“We wanted to wait until we were sure that we could grow at scale,” Chason said. “Working with Mark helped push some of those partnerships through to be able to operate at scale.”

Chason said the co-founders asked for $250,000 “for a reason ... That was the money we believed we needed this year to expand and grow at the rate we want to. It wasn’t something we pulled out of thin air.”

“Sometimes, start-ups can make a mistake by having too much money, hiring too much or buy more things than they need.

“That goes against our core values that we’ve had from Day One, and we might potentially change our mindset if we took in too much money.”

However, Chason added they would have taken more money at the same ownership stake, but “there was no reason to give up a much bigger stake.”

“We want to be purposeful with our growth and our customer satisfaction,” Chason said.

“We now have the team and the expertise and the product to launch in a larger fashion.”