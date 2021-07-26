 Skip to main content
Stretch Zone medical services group opens Triad site
The Stretch Zone, which offers practitioner-assisted medical services, has opened its first Triad location at the Westover Gallery of Shops, 1310 Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

It is the sixth location for the group in North Carolina.

Founded in 2004, the company offers proprietary muscle stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve guest health and wellness, as well as range of motion.

The company has plans to have up to 200 locations nationwide by the end of the year.

The Greensboro location is offering a complimentary stretch session. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to www.stretchzone.com.

