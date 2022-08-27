Strickland Brothers oil change chain, of Winston-Salem, follows family values to dramatic growth

When Winston-Salem businessman Justin Strickland entered the entrepreneurial world in 2011, he had four primary goals.

Strickland wanted the challenge of opening a business in a competitive retail services sector and of earning the trust of repeat customers.

He also sought to balance substantial and sustainable growth with the final challenge of holding dear to tried-and-true family values.

The result was the creation in 2016 of Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change, with the Strickland Enterprises corporation based in downtown’s Winston Tower.

Strickland Brothers operates at 6061 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, as well as one location each in Advance, Asheboro, Burlington, Elkin, Graham, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville and Yadkinville.

“At Strickland Brothers, the design of our buildings is strategic to allow and to ensure the fastest oil change,” Justin Strickland said.

“We have pre-designed prototypes with the full functionality of a quick oil change facility without the high costs.”

The drive-thru oil-change business is named after Strickland’s sons — brothers Tate and Beckett.

It was founded on the generosity of his grandfather, C.W., who put up his house of more than 50 years as collateral when multiple banks didn’t buy into his grandson’s vision. The collateral secured a loan for what became three Tater Bugs drive-thru oil change locations in 2012.

Justin Strickland converted the sale of those locations into the founding of Strickland Brothers in 2016.

Currently at 120 locations and more than 700 employees in 20 states, Strickland Brothers recently received its highest ranking — at No. 504 — in the prestigious Inc. 5000 listing for 2022. The Inc. 5000 ranking identifies the fastest growing companies in the United States.

Inc. 5000’s description of Strickland states it is “a one-stop oil change and maintenance service shop providing quality products for a fair price in a friendly, honest environment.”

It was the second Inc. 5000 listing for Strickland, representing an improvement from No. 583 in 2020. The company was the lone ranked Forsyth County business on the 2022 list.

Although many small or family-owned businesses are reluctant to share their revenue details, Strickland said the company agreed to participate in the Inc. 5000 competition because it represents the byproduct of fulfilling its corporate mission rather than a sought-after goal.

“It’s important for us to grow responsibly, to maximize our potential, to grow ethically, and if by doing those things we get ranked even higher, than a bonus, too,” Strickland said.

“The ranking and the accolades are nice, but it’s really about our people and taking pride in what we’re doing in our communities is meaningful.

“It’s important that we not only become a brand of choice for the consumer, but also an employer of choice,” Strickland said.

Business roots

Reaching 120 locations is an remarkable accomplishment considering Strickland didn’t open its second location until 2018.

“It’s been a bit of a rocket ship ride,” Strickland said.

Strickland Brothers’ ambitions would likely keep it in consideration for future Inc. 5000 annual rankings, considering it has contracted to have more than 242 locations across the country by 2024.

Strickland touts that part of the business’ success story is represented by the acronym SHARP — servant leadership, humility, ambition, reliability and professionalism. He said he learned those values from his family.

For example, Justin Strickland repaid the loan to his grandfather as soon as possible.

The business pays tribute to his grandfather — who died in July 2014 — with the placement of a “PawPaw’s Bench” outside every location.

The company took the first 1½ years from its founding in 2016 “to set the groundwork for explosive growth, but you can’t do that responsibly without the proper systems in place,” Strickland said.

Strickland said one key strategy move was his shifting to becoming the point man for recruiting franchisees and sifting through acquisition opportunities.

“There’s not one person who’s going to allow a company to grow this fast,” Strickland said.

“It’s got to be a collective alignment of brand, management and employees around the mission, attracting people who are as talented — and more talented than I am — to do something great together.”

Why oil change?

Strickland said he gravitated to the oil change industry in part from working in the construction industry where he was responsible for serving and maintaining equipment.

“I grew up around cars and maintenance with my dad being a dealer mechanic,” Strickland said. “I got a job in a quick-lube facility.

“The more I studied the industry, the more I realized it is recession-resistant, and then we survived COVID-19.

“There is a recurring revenue model if you treat the customer right, they will come back to you for their next service.”

Strickland said that choosing the oil-change industry came with some challenges.

“There are a lot of legacy players who have been around for 50 years or more,” Strickland said. “We all do about the same kind of business.

“What differentiates us is our community involvement, our brand story, our customer service, innovative nature, and I like to think a couple of bucks cheaper.”

Strickland said the business benefits from having “cultivated relationships with national vendors of the finest quality products on the market today and have some of the best product pricing in the industry.”

“Most of our management grew up in our business, which I believe gives us a unique perspective on what the customer wants.”

Strickland said a key attribute that the company wants from potential franchisees is “that they are competitive, that they want to grow and they want to win.”

Growth spurt

The company has been able to expand so quickly through acquisitions, franchising and opening corporate stores.

Acquiring a Strickland Brothers franchise can cost between $221,400 and $363,900 for the initial investment, according to the company’s website. Strickland said the franchise investment can be up to two-thirds less than competitors, depending on the market.

“We have partnered with about a dozen developers around the country” to secure real estate for locations, Strickland said.

“We hardly own any of our real estate, and most of our franchisees don’t own theirs either, but there are options for those who want to own their real estate.”

In terms of deciding which markets to enter, and where the best locations are, Strickland said the company relies significantly on real-estate analytics that review competitors’ data.

The business also created Strickland Brothers University to establish a template “and support tools” for how franchisees and managers should operate their locations.

“It allows us to hire someone with zero automotive maintenance experience and teach them all the way through to how we treat customers, culture and leadership training,” Strickland said.

“It starts off very basic and gets very complex toward the end.”

Financial backers

Although Justin Strickland remains the largest shareholder, the corporation was able to secure in 2021 a major financial investment from Princeton Equity Group.

Strickland Enterprise is one of just 10 portfolio members of the Princeton, N.J., investment firm that also include Massage Envy, European Wax Center, D1 Training, Five Star Franchising and The Core Institute.

“We get interest from other groups wanting to invest, want to buy us, that our board of directors field,” Strickland said.

“I’m pretty fortunate to have partnered with somebody who allows me to run the company the way I believe it should be. If I have questions about certain things or I’m brainstorming, they’ve been a part of national brands and they know what great looks like.”

“We have a very strong merger and acquisitions presence that has followed a very strict process on which competitors to consider for acquiring and improve them with our brand and our technology.

“Moving forward, build to suit will be pretty even with acquisitions.”

More than Inc. 5000

In June, Strickland was recognized by Ernst & Young as a 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year for the Southeast.

The distinction is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

An independent panel of judges selected Strickland based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Strickland is eligible for consideration by a national independent panel of judges for the national Entrepreneur award that will be announced in November.

The national Entrepreneur winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

“When we’re put on a national stage, such as with Inc. 5000 and Ernst and Young, we’re sharing that stage with our home community as well,” Strickland said.

“That’s very humbling and very satisfying.”