Strong consumer demand for pool equipment boosts Hayward's fourth-quarter profit

Hayward Holdings Inc. continued to benefit from homeowners adding or upgrading their pool settings to post Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in fourth-quarter net income to $63.7 million.
It was the second consecutive quarter of a more-than-threefold increase following $50.3 million in third-quarter net income.
It is Hayward’s third full quarterly financial report since becoming a publicly traded company on March 12.
Adjusted net income was $67.4 million.
Diluted earnings were 26 cents a share, compared with 9 cents a year ago. Hayward did not provide adjusted earnings.
The average earnings forecast was 33 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.
The company, already the largest private employer in Clemmons, is taking on a much larger presence in the Triad and North Carolina.
It is in the process of moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J., by summer 2022. It recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility within Davie Industrial Center in Mocksville.
Sales for the fourth quarter rose 35.2% to $352.3 million.
For fiscal 2021, net income was $203.7 million, compared with $43.3 million a year ago.
Full-year diluted earnings rose 24 cents to 49 cents, while sales jumped 60.1% to $1.4 billion.
Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer "saw a continuation of robust organic growth in net sales and significant margin expansion."
"Our successes this year with servicing our end markets with reliable product and innovative new technologies in a demanding operating environment are a direct result of our agile manufacturing capabilities and investments in strengthening our competitive positioning."
Holleran said Hayward is "entering 2022 with significant momentum, we remain encouraged by underlying industry demand levels supported by both new construction and aftermarket activity, and an enhanced positioning within the pool industry as a result of recent acquisitions and additions to our team.”
Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs..
The Mocksville facility represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.
Hayward provided its initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance of net sales growth in a range of 9% to 12%.
