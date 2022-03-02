Strong consumer demand for pool equipment boosts Hayward's fourth-quarter profit

Sales for the fourth quarter rose 35.2% to $352.3 million.

For fiscal 2021, net income was $203.7 million, compared with $43.3 million a year ago.

Full-year diluted earnings rose 24 cents to 49 cents, while sales jumped 60.1% to $1.4 billion.

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer "saw a continuation of robust organic growth in net sales and significant margin expansion."

"Our successes this year with servicing our end markets with reliable product and innovative new technologies in a demanding operating environment are a direct result of our agile manufacturing capabilities and investments in strengthening our competitive positioning."

Holleran said Hayward is "entering 2022 with significant momentum, we remain encouraged by underlying industry demand levels supported by both new construction and aftermarket activity, and an enhanced positioning within the pool industry as a result of recent acquisitions and additions to our team.”

Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs..