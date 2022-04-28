Strong consumer demand for pools leads to doubling of Hayward's first-quarter profit

Hayward Holdings Inc. continued to benefit from homeowners adding or upgrading their pool settings to post Thursday a more-than-doubling in first-quarter net income to $82.1 million.

Adjusted net income was $85 million.

It was the third consecutive quarter of a more-than-twofold increase following $63.7 million in fourth-quarter net income and $40.5 million a year ago.

It is Hayward’s fourth full quarterly financial report since becoming a publicly traded company on March 12.

Diluted earnings were 30 cents a share, compared with a loss of 85 cents a year ago. Hayward did not provide adjusted earnings.

The average earnings forecast was 31 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

The company, already the largest private employer in Clemmons, is taking on a much larger presence in the Triad and North Carolina.

It is in the process of moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J., by summer 2022. It recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility within Davie Industrial Center in Mocksville.

Sales for the first quarter rose 22.7% to $410.5 million. North American sales rose 28% to $346.3 million.

Hayward retained its initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance of net sales growth in a range of 9% to 12%.

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer "entered 2022 with significant momentum given the robust end market demand, strengthened product offering and our enhanced operational capabilities."

“The backdrop for the pool industry remains attractive and continues to be supported by sustainable secular demand trends across new construction and the aftermarket, which represents 80% of our business."

Hayward cautioned that "while underlying market demand trends remain positive, we do continue to experience areas of supply chain and cost inflation challenges brought on by global market disruptions."

"We will continue to leverage our vertical integration and pricing power to help substantially offset these challenges."

Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons with 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs.

The Mocksville facility represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.