Strong customer demand boosts Insteel to another record quarterly profit

Insteel Industries Inc. reported Thursday it has achieved a second consecutive quarterly net-income record, benefiting from a continuing surge in non-residential construction and the ability to pass along raw material expenses.

The nearly threefold jump in second-quarter net income to $39 million also represents the fifth consecutive quarter of a major profit surge for the Mount Airy manufacturer.

By comparison, Insteel had record first-quarter net income of $23.1 million and net income of $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings for the second quarter were $1.99 a share, compared with 76 cents a year ago.

Sales jumped 53.4% to another quarterly record of $213.2 million. Cost of sales rose 43.5% to $156.1 million.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

The company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.

Another year-over-year financial benefit: Insteel had a $365,000 recovery from restructuring costs during the second quarter, compared with $47,000 in the first quarter and $545,000 a year ago.

A nearly threefold increase in income taxes to $11.2 million kept the quarterly profit record from being even higher.

“Momentum across our business remains positive, driven by robust demand from our customer base and price increase initiatives to recover rapidly rising raw material, labor, utility and freight costs,” H.O. Woltz, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“For the balance of our fiscal year, we expect continued strong performance due to underlying strength across all our non-residential construction markets, together with the usual seasonal upturn in demand that occurs during our third and fourth quarters.”

Woltz has said Insteel should gain significantly from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act “stimulating demand for our products beginning during the latter part of 2022 and gaining momentum during 2023 to 2025.”

Insteel said capital expenditures for the first quarter were $7.8 million.

It still plans to spend up to $25 million in fiscal 2022 including expenditures primarily "to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business, and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as recurring maintenance requirements.”

Insteel said in its first quarter that it has arranged to purchase nearly $20 million worth of new equipment “to expand our capacity, improve quality and reduce the cash cost of production.”

Woltz said Insteel still remains hampered by "inadequate supplies of domestically produced wire rod persist."

"We have supplemented our requirements with offshore material to bridge the gaps we previously identified and do not expect raw material-related disruptions to our operations through the fourth fiscal quarter.

"We have concerns about the impact of record high steel prices on demand for reinforcing products, but up to this point momentum in our markets remains strong and there is no indication of weakening.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.