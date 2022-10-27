Strong North American sales lift Caterpillar to 43% jump in third-quarter profit

Caterpillar Inc.’s status as a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy was on full display again Thursday.

This time, Caterpillar's sales and net income growth during the third quarter appear to be resonating with investors following a second quarter in which investors' emphasis was placed on supply chain challenges.

Caterpillar reported a 43.1% jump in third-quarter net income to $2.04 billion. That performance was on the heels of an 18.4% jump in second-quarter net income.

However, with the supply chain issues at the forefront, Caterpillar’s share price fell as much as 5.9% during trading following its second-quarter financial report. It closed down $11.42 to $183.44 — just 28 cents above its 52-week low.

In pre-market trading Thursday — which tends to foreshadow the early official trading period — Caterpillar's share price was up as much as 14% from Wednesday's closing price of $196.96.

It's likely investors put this focus this time on Caterpillar's core financial performance, in particular the share rise in diluted earnings.

Diluted earnings were $3.87 a share, up from $3.13 in the first quarter and from $2.60 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were a record $3.95.

The average earnings forecast was $3.19 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Third-quarter sales were just under $15 billion, compared with $14.25 billion in the second quarter and $12.4 billion a year ago.

Caterpillar cited its ability to pass along price hikes to customers as a factor in its third-quarter sales and profit growth.

Meanwhile, third-quarter operating costs were $12.57 billion, compared with $11.73 billion in the second quarter and $10.73 billion a year ago. The increase mostly reflected higher manufacturing costs.

Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said in a brief statement that the manufacturer "continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter.”

Umpleby did not address supply chain issues in his remarks.

Umpleby told analysts during a second-quarter conference call that Caterpillar's "topline would have been even stronger if not for supply-chain constraints.”

The manufacturer mentioned component shortages as one major example, “which resulted in production delays and shortfalls against our schedules.”

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 22% to $6.19 billion; construction industries was up 19% to $6.28 billion; and resource industries climbed 30% to $3.09 billion.

Sales in North America increased by 33% to $6.67 billion.

The company spent about $1.4 billion million on share purchases during the second quarter after spending $1.1 billion in the second quarter and $800 million in the first quarter.

By comparison, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.

Despite the strong third-quarter performance, CFRA Research analyst Colin Scarola responded to the report by retaining his "sell" recommendation on Caterpillar.

Scarola did increase his 12-month share price target by $15 to $179, as well as his fiscal 2022 earnings guidance from $11.21 to $13.53. He also raised his fiscal 2023 guidance from $12.62 to $14.03, and set an initial fiscal 2024 guidance at $14.91.

"We think rising interest rates are a headwind for its key construction end-market, making earnings growth a bigger challenge than in the previous economic cycle," Scarola said.

"We think the large sales jump was from catching up on back orders accumulated during the past year's supply chain shortages, and that organic end-market growth is much more moderate.

"We expect growth to slow sharply in 2023-2024, with particularly high risk for construction equipment as rising rates dampen new building demand. Real U.S. nonresidential construction spending growth has been materially negative this year."

IRS settlement

Caterpillar said Thursday that during the third quarter, it had reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service that resolves all issues for tax years 2007 through 2016 without any penalties.

In February 2018, Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in its fiscal 2017 report that it faced a potential $2.3 billion IRS tax penalty. The potential penalty is related to the conclusion of an IRS examination into its domestic income tax returns for 2010 to 2012.

Caterpillar said Thursday the settlement includes "the resolution of disputed tax treatment of profits earned by Caterpillar SARL from certain parts transactions."

In April 2014, a U.S. Senate committee said in a 99-page report that Caterpillar had been trying to reduce its corporate taxes by transferring billions of dollars of profits to SARL, which was formed in 1999. The committee determined Caterpillar had not made “any real changes in its business operations” to justify taking the Swiss tax rate.

Caterpillar said it received in January 2015 a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois requesting documents and information relating to financial information concerning U.S. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries. It has since received additional subpoena requests.

Federal law enforcement officials conducted a high-profile raid of three Caterpillar facilities on March 2-3, 2017, seizing documents and information that the company said is related to business with SARL.

On Thursday, the company said it "vigorously contested the IRS’ application of the 'substance-over-form' or 'assignment-of-income' judicial doctrines and its proposed increases to tax and imposition of accuracy related penalties."

The final tax assessed by the IRS for all issues under the settlement was $490 million for the 10-year period.

The amount was primarily paid in the third quarter, and the associated estimated interest of $250 million is expected to be paid by the end of 2022.

"The settlement was within the total amount of gross unrecognized tax benefits for uncertain tax positions and enables us to avoid the costs and burdens of further disputes with the IRS, the company said.

A ripple effect from the settlement is that Caterpillar was able to record a tax benefit of $41 million "to reflect changes in estimates of prior years’ taxes and related interest, net of tax."