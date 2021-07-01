Summerlin Ridge apartment complex sells for $18.6 million

The latest in a series of Forsyth County apartment complex sales involves the Summerlin Ridge complex being purchased for $18.6 million by a Greensboro company.

A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday listed the buyer as RAC Summerlin LLC.

The seller is CCC Summerlin Ridge LLC, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC of Raleigh, which bought the complex in December 2014 for $8.61 million.

The 120-unit complex sits on 10.6 acres at 2425 Summerlin Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall Blvd. and Burke Mill Road.

At least 67 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $733.59 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

Last week, the Winston-Salem apartment complexes Plantation Place I and II was sold for a combined $5.35 million to Ginkgo Residential LLC, a Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence.

Gingko Residential already owns in the Triad: The Brookford Place, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.