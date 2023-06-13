A four-year project was recently completed that converted two downtown Winston-Salem residences into hospitality venues as part of the Summit Street Inns portfolio.

Eric Alspaugh of Alspaugh Properties and Lou Baldwin of Baldwin Properties formed Summit Street Properties, LLC in June 2019, acquiring historic homes at 420 and 434 Summit St.

Summit paid a combined $1.1 million for the 1887 Jacob Lott Ludlow House at 420 Summit and the 1895 Benjamin Joseph Sheppard House at 434 Summit.

Both homes had been operated as bed-and-breakfast outlets, but were closed when Summit purchased the properties.

Summit Street took more than three years to redevelop the properties into inns that are operated by Winston-Salem Historic Inns of Winston-Salem LLC, which is owned by Alspaugh, Baldwin and Cory Pignone.

The group also owns and operates The Shaffner Inn, Founders Restaurant at the Shaffner and an events business utilizing the inns. Altogether, they offer 10 overnight guest rooms.

“We wanted to make the three properties complementary to each other, such as offering additional guest rooms to parties too large for just the Shaffner House to serve,” Baldwin said.

The group markets the properties as "representing different styles of architecture. Our Inns pride themselves on luxury amenities, service and food and beverage."

For example, the Ludlow property is described as "a late-Victorian frame dwelling of Queen Anne style influence."

The Sheppard House, built soon after the property was purchased in 1892, is described as "a grandiose, two-story brick residence with eclectic design."

The historic Henry F. Shaffner events and bed-and-breakfast property in downtown Winston-Salem was bought in July 2021.

The 114-year-old facility principally serves as an events and conference center that also happens to boast nine uniquely Winston-Salem and Forsyth Count-themed guest rooms, according to a January 2014 profile in Winston-Salem Monthly, a sister publication of the Journal.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday, BK4th LLC paid $1.2 million for the 0.55-acre site at 150 S. Marshall St.

In February 2019, another company led by Alspaugh and Baldwin, Grace Park at the West End LLC, paid $1.7 million to acquire the Grace Court Office Park, an assemblage of eight historic homes and buildings in the West End Historic Overlay District.