Sun Country set for May 14 debut at Raleigh airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport said it will gain non-stop service from low-fare carrier Sun Country Airlines on May 14.

The initial route to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays using a 737-800 aircraft. Tickets are on sale now for the seasonal summer schedule that runs through Labor Day.

Sun Country will be the 11th commercial service airline operating at the airport.

The airline operates 85 routes to more than 50 destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

