Sunlight Batteries plans $40 million project in Mebane

Sunlight Batteries USA Inc., a manufacturer of lithium-ion and other high-performance batteries, said Wednesday it add at least 130 jobs as part of a $40 million production facility in Mebane.

Sunlight Batteries USA is a subsidiary of the Sunlight Group of Athens, Greece. Sunlight Batteries also operates a production facility in Greensboro.

The 134,000-square-foot Mebane plant will be dedicated to the manufacture and assembly of lithium-ion batteries using robot-assisted systems. The campus will feature product storage and distribution space.

Among the jobs are sales, marketing, operations, assembly, warehousing, engineering and customer service. The average annual wage will be $67,589, compared with annual average wage in Alamance County of $46,999.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.22 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. Those incentives are provided to companies considering out-of-state project locations.