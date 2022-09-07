 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunlight Batteries plans $40 million project in Mebane

  • 0

Sunlight Batteries USA Inc., a manufacturer of lithium-ion and other high-performance batteries, said Wednesday it add at least 130 jobs as part of a $40 million production facility in Mebane.

Sunlight Batteries USA is a subsidiary of the Sunlight Group of Athens, Greece. Sunlight Batteries also operates a production facility in Greensboro.

The 134,000-square-foot Mebane plant will be dedicated to the manufacture and assembly of lithium-ion batteries using robot-assisted systems. The campus will feature product storage and distribution space.

Among the jobs are sales, marketing, operations, assembly, warehousing, engineering and customer service. The average annual wage will be $67,589, compared with annual average wage in Alamance County of $46,999.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.22 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. Those incentives are provided to companies considering out-of-state project locations.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert