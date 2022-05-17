Sunshine Beverages adds tropical pineapple to flavor offerings

Sunshine Beverages, the Winston-Salem based manufacturer of sparkling energy waters and drinks, said Tuesday it has added tropical pineapple to its offerings. Sunshine bills its energy drinks as a healthier lifestyle option sold in 8.4- and 12-ounce beverages.

A majority ownership stake was taken in November 2017 by private-equity firm Teall Investments LLC, which is led by local entrepreneur Ben Sutton Jr.

In January, Sunshine announced a majority investment from Cypress Ascendant, a San Diego-based strategic capital investment firm, which led to the new flavor offering. Other flavors include clementine twist, ginger berry and blueberry lemonade.

Part of the investment resulted in Amanda Goers being named as Sunshine’s president.

Sunshine officials said the new investment allowed for a refreshed business model, operations and increased awareness for the brand, as well as “expanded distribution, consumer appeal and adoption, bolster reach and marketing support.”

According to the Cypress website, Teall Capital, Teall Properties Group, Revel and Dyehard Fan Supply are listed in its portfolio.

