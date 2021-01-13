Sunshine forms consumer research deal with Inmar

Two Winston-Salem companies — Sunshine Beverages and Inmar Intelligence — said Tuesday they are collaborating on helping the energy-drink company expand its customer base.

Sunshine bills its energy drinks as a healthier lifestyle option in three flavors: ginger berry, blueberry lemonade and Clementine twist. It offers 8.4- and 12-ounce beverages.

Sunshine is launching a new style, branded as “Feel Good Energy” beverages, that it is marketing to consumers “who need energy, but are not interested in traditional energy drinks, which are known for their excessive amounts of caffeine and other stimulants.”

Inmar’s role is to help Sunshine “uncover insights into anticipated behaviors, attitudes and preferences of Sunshine and category shoppers.”

Sunshine has its products in more than 3,500 retail stores that now include Harris Teeter and Publix locations and plans for launches in select Walmart and Wakefern locations. Its products already are available at Food Lion, Lowes Foods, QuikTrip, The Fresh Market and 7-Eleven.

A majority ownership stake was taken in November 2017 by private-equity firm Teall Investments LLC, which is led by local entrepreneur Ben Sutton Jr.

