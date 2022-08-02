Supply chain concerns overshadow Caterpillar's second-quarter profit jump

Caterpillar Inc.'s status as a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy was on full display Tuesday.

Investors chose to focus more on continuing supply-chain issues than a 18.4% jump in second-quarter net income.

As a result, Caterpillar's share price dropped as much as 5.9% during trading before closing down $11.42 to $183.44 — just 28 cents above its 52-week low.

The share price is down 22.9% from its 52-week high of $237.90 on April 20.

Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby told analysts that "similar to previous quarters, our topline would have been even stronger if not for supply-chain constraints."

Umpleby and other Caterpillar management officials referred to supply-chain challenges 22 times during their formal remarks.

The manufacturer mentioned component shortages as one major example, "which resulted in production delays and shortfalls against our schedules."

Umpleby answered an analyst's question by saying "we have not seen a significant improvement in supply chain" so far in the third quarter.

"It's still hand-to-hand combat. Our teams are working (their) way through those issues. ... It changes from component to component. One day, it's one issue; One day, it's another issue. But at the macro level, we have not yet seen an improvement."

Umpleby stressed that the manufacturer "remains focused on executing creative solutions to help mitigate our supply chain challenges."

Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Caterpillar is far from alone among manufacturers taking a significant share-price hit — despite solid profit gains — after referring to labor and supply chain challenges in their second-quarter reports.

The list so far in the second quarter includes several other manufacturers with Triad operations, such as Hayward Industries, Insteel Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Core details

Caterpillar's diluted earnings were $3.13 a share, up from $2.86 in the first quarter and from $2.56 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.88.

The average earnings forecast was $3 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Second-quarter sales were $14.25 billion, compared with $13.58 billion in the first quarter and $12.89 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, second-quarter operating costs were $11.73 billion, compared with $11.73 billion in the first quarter and $11.1 billion a year ago.

“Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets," Umpleby said.

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 15% to $5.7 billion; construction industries was up 7% to $6.03 billion; and resource industries climbed 16% to $2.96 billion.

Sales in North America increased by 20% to $3.01 billion.

CFRA Research analyst Colin Scarola responded to the report by lowering his 52-week share-price target by $28 to $192. Scarola raised his fiscal 2022 earnings guidance by 6 cents to $11.21, but lowered his fiscal 2023 earnings guidance by 17 cents to $12.62.

"Second-quarter sales grew as the global industrial economy saw a healthy recovery from the pandemic over the past year," Scarola said.

"But, Caterpillar's second-quarter were still down 1% vs. pre-pandemic second-quarter 2019, and product volume is down much more as broad-based inflation has sharply lifted prices vs. 2019.

"We see healthy earnings per share growth in 2022-2023, aided by a robust stock buyback program, but think shares are overvalued at 27% above the 2019 level, while sales are still lower," Scarola said.

The company spent about $1.1 billion million on share purchases during the second quarter after spending $800 million in the first quarter.

By comparison, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.