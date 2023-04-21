A sharp cutback in customer inventory stocking contributed to an 86.9% plunge in second-quarter net income to $5.1 million for Insteel Industries Inc.

The Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday diluted earnings of 26 cents per share, compared with 57 cents in the first quarter and $1.99 a year ago.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

Second-quarter sales were down 25.4% to $159 million. Cost of sales fell 6.6% to $145.8 million.

Insteel cited as the primary example for the sales slump that it was "driven by customer destocking activities following a protracted period of supply constraints and uncertainty that resulted in inventory accumulation throughout the supply chain."

Both factors have been affected by inflation and higher commercial and residential mortgage rates in 2022 and 2023.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "the sharp downward reset in steel prices, together with concerted customer destocking activities, was painful for Insteel."

"Fortunately, we believe these headwinds have nearly run their course, and we are encouraged by the outlook for shipment volumes and margins as we enter the second half of fiscal 2023."

“We are also pleased to see strong activity in private nonresidential construction markets, the primary demand driver for our products, as well as indications that the housing market is recovering and its downturn may be less severe than we feared," Woltz said.

The manufacturer spent $15.4 million on capital expenditures through the first half of fiscal 2023.

Insteel projects $30 million in capital investments in fiscal 2023, “primarily focused on expenditures to advance the growth of the engineered structural mesh business and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, in addition to recurring maintenance needs.

"During the quarter, we made considerable progress toward completing several capital projects focused on broadening our product offering, expanding our capacity and reducing operating costs," Woltz said.

"We expect increasing contributions from these investments over the remainder of the year.”

According to the Biden administration, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act "will rebuild America's roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every America has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind."

Woltz, however, cautioned that "up to this point, there has been little tangible impact on our business from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act."

"Although, we expect this federal spending to stimulate demand in infrastructure markets over the coming months."