Supply chain crunch, order weakness contribute to Insteel's 52% decline in first-quarter profit

Insteel Industries Inc. began fiscal 2023 facing a challenging year-over-year profit comparison that it was unable to exceed.

The Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday a 51.9% drop in first-quarter net income to $11.1 million, compared with a quarterly record $23.1 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 57 cents a share, compared with $1.18 a year ago. There were no average analyst estimates from Zacks Investment Research.

The earnings gap was lessened because Insteel reported a $3.3 million gain during the quarter, worth 13 cents a share, from the sale of property, plant and equipment.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

First-quarter sales were down 6.5% to just under $166.9 million after reaching a quarterly record of $227.2 million in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, cost of sales rose 9.6% to $149.1 million.

Insteel reported the first quarter was "unfavorably impacted by lower shipments and the narrowing of spreads between selling prices and raw material costs."

Insteel cited as the primary example that "shipments into nonresidential construction markets were adversely affected by customer destocking that reflects easing supply chain constraints, together with the on-going weakness in the residential construction market."

Both factors have been affected by inflation and higher commercial and residential mortgage rates for much of 2022.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "following a year of record financial results, the first quarter was a period of transition as our supply chain recovers from unprecedented constraints of the prior year."

“As we move into the second quarter, we expect our results will continue to be affected by the consumption of higher cost inventories, along with the usual weather-related slowdown in construction activity.”

Woltz cautioned that "our accounting methodology does not diminish the favorable outlook for nonresidential construction markets or our financial performance once the inventory pipeline has normalized."

The manufacturer spent $8.2 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter.

Insteel is projecting $30 million in capital investments in fiscal 2023, “primarily focused on expenditures to advance the growth of the engineered structural mesh business and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, in addition to recurring maintenance needs.

"Customer sentiment remains positive, and we expect to benefit from incremental demand from projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during the second half of fiscal 2023," Woltz said.

According to the Biden administration, the infrastructure act "will rebuild America's roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind."

"Additionally, we should be positively impacted by the completion of several capital projects that will allow us to expand our capacity and reduce the cash cost of production," Woltz said.