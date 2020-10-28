Surge in firearms demand products fivefold increase in Ruger's third-quarter profit

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks. The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019.

However, for the third quarter of 2020, checks soared by 68%, which was on top of a 65% jump in the second quarter and 42% surge in the first quarter.

Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.

There had been an industrywide sales slump since the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.

By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.

However, over the past eight months, Ruger said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm. Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.