Surge in home prices also boosts equity levels for Winston-Salem area homeowners

Fewer Winston-Salem area homeowners are considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments, according to the second-quarter report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
There were 5,175 Winston-Salem area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 4.5%, during the second quarter.
That's down from 11,050, or 8.5%, in the second quarter of 2020, and down from 7,754, or 6%, in the first quarter of 2021.
The decision by mortgage lenders to suspend payment requirements for certain households has helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 23.4% of Winston-Salem area households, or 26,776, were in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
By comparison, the equity-rich count was 21%, or 27,233, in the first quarter, as well as 17.9%, or 23,430, in the second quarter of 2020.
Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off their mortgage during the quarter.
“The huge home-price jumps over the past year that helped millions of sellers earn big profits also kicked in big time during the second quarter for other owners who saw their typical equity improve more than at any time in the last two years," Attom chief product officer Todd Teta said.
"Instead of the virus pandemic harming homeowners, it’s helped create conditions that have boosted the balance sheets of households all across the country."
Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA having 4.7%, or 6,206, residences considered as seriously underwater for the second quarter. Those totals are down from 7.6%, or 10,517, residences seriously underwater a year ago, and 5.7%, or 8,239, in the first quarter.
The three-county region also had 22.8%, or 30,396, in the equity-rich category. That's up from 16.6%, or 22,888, a year ago, and 21.2%, or 30,798, in the first quarter.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
Attom said the underwater mortgage loans data can be used to help evaluate homeowners’ vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teta cautioned that "there are still a lot of questions hanging over the near future of the U.S. housing market, with some connected to how well the economy keeps recovering from the pandemic, and some not."
