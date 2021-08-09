Surge in home prices also boosts equity levels for Winston-Salem area homeowners

Fewer Winston-Salem area homeowners are considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments, according to the second-quarter report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

There were 5,175 Winston-Salem area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 4.5%, during the second quarter.

That's down from 11,050, or 8.5%, in the second quarter of 2020, and down from 7,754, or 6%, in the first quarter of 2021.

The decision by mortgage lenders to suspend payment requirements for certain households has helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 23.4% of Winston-Salem area households, or 26,776, were in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was 21%, or 27,233, in the first quarter, as well as 17.9%, or 23,430, in the second quarter of 2020.