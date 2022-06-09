Surge in Triad home prices continued in April; mortgage loan originations down

Existing home prices in the Winston-Salem metro area remained on the rise during April, according to a report released by national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

Monthly growth rates in home prices remains at levels dating back to the late 1970s.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 20.9% year-over-year in April, compared with 19.7% in March. The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices also were up 20.2%, compared with 19.9% in March.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 20.9% year-over-year in April, compared with 20% in March. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 20.8% in April and 19.7% in March.

The Winston-Salem metro had the fourth highest growth rate, while Greensboro-High Point was fifth, among the state’s five metro areas.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 25.1% year-over-year in April, unchanged from March.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 29.5% year-over-year in April, following a 28.9% hike in March.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 33.9% in April year-over-year , following being up 33% in March.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the past 15 months.

“The record growth in home prices is a result of a scarcity of for-sale inventory, coupled with eager buyers who want to purchase before mortgage rates go higher,” said Patrick Dodd, president and chief executive at CoreLogic.

“Most buyers who closed on their home in April had locked in their mortgage rate in February or March when rates were lower than today.

"With 30-year fixed mortgage rates much higher now, we expect to see waning buyer activity because of eroding affordability," Dodd said. "Consequently, our forecast projects slowing price growth over the coming year.”

In a separate housing report, Attom Data Solutions reported the Winston-Salem area had a 19.2% decline in mortgage loan originations in the first quarter, or from 6,714 to 5,428. The number also was down 20.1% from 6,790 in the fourth quarter.

The quarterly peak since 2000 has been 9,110 for the third quarter of 2015.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, there was a 19.8% year-over-year decline from 7,610 to 6,101, as well as a 21.2% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

“The drop-off in first-quarter refinancing activity is no surprise with mortgage rates rising as rapidly as they have,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“But many forecasts expected purchase loans to remain strong in 2022, and even increase in both the number of loans originated and the dollar volume of those loans.

"The weakness in purchase loan activity shows just how much of an impact the combination of escalating home prices and rising interest rates have had on borrower activity this year.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there was a 26% year-over-year decline from 40,953 to 30,299, as well as an 18.2% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there was a 25.9% year-over-year decline from 7,161 to 5,305, as well as a 21.1% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there was a 30.4% year-over-year decline from 24,004 to 16,701, as well as a 22.7% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.