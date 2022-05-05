Surge in US demand for activewear gear boosts Gildan to record first-quarter profit

A surge in North American consumer demand for activewear clothing propelled Gildan Activewear Inc. to report Wednesday a record first-quarter net income of $146.5 million, up 48.6% year over year.

Gildan benefited again from the recovering U.S. economy and its Back to Basics marketing strategy.

The manufacturer had record first-quarter sales of $775 million, up 31%. U.S. sales rose 34.5% to $681.8 million, while Canadian sales jumped 33.6% to $30.2 million.

"The overall increase in North American distributor activewear shipments in the quarter was due to higher sell-through driven by continued recovery of large events, travel and other end-use markets," the company said in its news release.

Diluted earnings were 77 cents, up from 50 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 76 cents, compared with 48 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 49 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count is at more than 200.

Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "our clear focus on capacity driven growth, innovation and ESG (environmental, social and governance), leveraging our world class, vertically integrated manufacturing platform, is putting us in a strong position to service customer demand while effectively managing inflationary cost pressures."

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

Activewear sales for the first quarter rose 37.7% to $667.3 million, while hosiery and underwear increased 2.5% at $107.6 million.

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 16.9 cents per share, payable June 20 to shareholders registered as of May 26.

Gildan received permission in February from the Toronto Stock Exchange to expand its share-repurchase program from up to 9.93 million shares to 19.48 million shares. The new limit represents 10.2% of its 190.1 million outstanding shares.

The share repurchase program remains in effect through Aug. 8.

On Wednesday, Gildan said it paid $201 million to repurchase 5.13 million shares during the first quarter.

Gildan has provided a three-year guidance forecast that projects annual net sales growth between 7% and 10%, and capital investments as a percentage of sales ranging from 6% to 8% “to support long-term growth and vertical integration.”

Gildan cautioned that their projection “assumes no meaningful deterioration from the on-going pandemic and related effects on our business.”

