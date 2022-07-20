Surgical equipment maker closing Salisbury plant

Medline Industries LP has informed state Commerce Department officials of plans to cease production at a Salisbury plant where it makes surgical procedure kits.

The company filed a WARN Act notice that states it will close its plant at 3310 S. Main St. by late November.

There are 97 employees affected by the planned closing, with job cuts beginning Sept. 2 and continuing through late November.

According to the Salisbury Post, Medline expanded into Salisbury in 2017 when it bought Centurion Medical Products.

Medline, based in Chicago, announced plans in September 2019 to open a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center in the Orange County portion of Mebane in 2021. Medline said the Mebane facility would have up to 600 employees at full production capacity.