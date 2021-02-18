Surging consumer demand for firearms leads to threefold hike in Ruger fourth-quarter profit

Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.

Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

"We are hard at work getting the Marlin manufacturing cells established," Killoy said.

Killoy has cited consumer motivating factors as "concerns about personal protection and home defense (being) stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States ... and the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations."

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks. The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019.

However, in fiscal 2020, checks soared 60%.

Ruger said some of the checks represent individuals opting to buy their first firearm.