Surging consumer demand for firearms leads to threefold hike in Ruger fourth-quarter profit

Another sharp increase in demand for firearms, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and national political tension boosted Sturm, Ruger & Co. to a nearly fourfold jump in fourth-quarter net income at $31.7 million.
Diluted earnings were $1.73 a share, compared with 45 cents a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.
Fourth-quarter sales soared 60.9% to $169.3 million.
Ruger's profit increase came despite a nearly threefold increase in its income taxes to $30.6 million.
Net income for fiscal 2020 was $90.4 million, compared with $32.3 million a year.
Sales were up 38.6% to $568.9 million. New products, those introduced in the past two years, represented 22% of sales for the year.
“Our tremendous sales growth and profitability in 2020 was driven by the historic surge in consumer demand that began late in the first quarter and continued throughout the year," Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Killoy cited a 30% increase in production, buoyed by the hiring of about 250 employees during the second half of the year. It has about 1,800 employees overall.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
"We are hard at work getting the Marlin manufacturing cells established," Killoy said.
Killoy has cited consumer motivating factors as "concerns about personal protection and home defense (being) stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States ... and the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations."
The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks. The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019.
However, in fiscal 2020, checks soared 60%.
Ruger said some of the checks represent individuals opting to buy their first firearm.
Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
Ruger said company and distributor inventories decreased 86% during 2020.
"As a result of the unprecedented demand in 2020, inventories remain depleted throughout the channel, so inventory replenishment provides further opportunity," Killoy said.
Ruger’s share price closed Wednesday at $68.49, up 11% from May 26 and 78.2% from its 52-week low of $38.44 on March 12, a few days before the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced nationally.
May 26 is the day demonstrations and protests began across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, who died soon after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.
However, the share price had been as high as $90.74 on Aug. 10.
Ruger's board of directors declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 71 cents per share, payable March 26 to shareholders registered as of March 12. The dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.
336-727-7376