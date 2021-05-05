Surging demand for firearms lifts Ruger to major first-quarter profit hike

The manufacturer introduced the Ruger Max-9, a 9mm pistol, during March. It plans a re-introduction of the return of Marlin lever action rifles in the fourth quarter.

Killoy has cited consumer motivating factors as “concerns about personal protection and home defense (being) stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States ... and the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations.”

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.

The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019, but soared 60% in fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter, checks were up 13%, which Ruger said “has likely been constrained due to limited available inventory in the distribution channel.”

Ruger had said some of the checks represent individuals opting to buy their first firearm.

Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a first-quarter dividend of 86 cents per share, payable May 28 to shareholders registered as of May 17.

As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.