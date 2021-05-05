Surging demand for firearms lifts Ruger to major first-quarter profit hike

A nearly 50% increase in firearms sales, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and national political tension boosted Sturm, Ruger & Co. to $38.2 million in first-quarter net income.
By comparison, Ruger had net income of $15.4 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $2.16 a share, compared with 87 cents a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.
First-quarter sales soared were at $183.6 million.
Ruger’s profit increase came despite a nearly threefold increase in its quarterly income taxes to $14.2 million.
“Strengthening our workforce and realizing operational efficiencies resulted in an outstanding quarter,” Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Ruger hired about 250 employees during the second half of fiscal 2020. It has about 1,800 employees overall, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.
Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
The manufacturer introduced the Ruger Max-9, a 9mm pistol, during March. It plans a re-introduction of the return of Marlin lever action rifles in the fourth quarter.
Killoy has cited consumer motivating factors as “concerns about personal protection and home defense (being) stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States ... and the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations.”
The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.
The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019, but soared 60% in fiscal 2020.
For the first quarter, checks were up 13%, which Ruger said “has likely been constrained due to limited available inventory in the distribution channel.”
Ruger had said some of the checks represent individuals opting to buy their first firearm.
Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
Ruger’s board of directors declared a first-quarter dividend of 86 cents per share, payable May 28 to shareholders registered as of May 17.
As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.
