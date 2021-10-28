Surging global demand boosts Caterpillar to more than doubling in third-quarter profit

Strong demand for machinery and equipment in the midst of global supply-chain challenges boosted Caterpillar Inc. to a more than doubling increase in third-quarter net income to $1.43 billion.

By comparison, the manufacturer reported a nearly threefold increase in second-quarter net income to $1.41 billion.

Diluted earnings were $2.56 a share, up from $1.22 cents a year ago during the brunt of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business. Adjusted earnings were $2.66 when excluding restructuring charges.

The average earnings forecast was $2.26 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors responded to the profit hike Thursday by sending the share price up $7.13, or by 3.6%, to $203.26.

The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.

Third-quarter sales rose 25% to $12.4 billion after second-quarter sales roles 28.9% to $12.89 billion.