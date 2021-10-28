Surging global demand boosts Caterpillar to more than doubling in third-quarter profit

Strong demand for machinery and equipment in the midst of global supply-chain challenges boosted Caterpillar Inc. to a more than doubling increase in third-quarter net income to $1.43 billion.
By comparison, the manufacturer reported a nearly threefold increase in second-quarter net income to $1.41 billion.
Diluted earnings were $2.56 a share, up from $1.22 cents a year ago during the brunt of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business. Adjusted earnings were $2.66 when excluding restructuring charges.
The average earnings forecast was $2.26 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Investors responded to the profit hike Thursday by sending the share price up $7.13, or by 3.6%, to $203.26.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
Third-quarter sales rose 25% to $12.4 billion after second-quarter sales roles 28.9% to $12.89 billion.
"Our third-quarter results reflect higher sales and revenues across our three primary segments and in all regions," Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said in a statement.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 22% to $5.08 billion; construction industries was up 30% to $5.25 billion; and resource industries climbed 32% to $2.41 billion.
Sales in North America increased by 28.3% to $5.45 billion.
In response to the third-quarter report, CFRA Research analyst Elizabeth Vermillion maintained her 12-month share-price target price of $240.
She raised her fiscal 2021 earnings forecast by 27 cents to $10.43, and her fiscal 2022 earnings forecast by 9 cents to $12.22.
She said her forecasts are based on "our expectation for continued strength in construction, including improving commercial spending, and long-term benefits from U.S. federal infrastructure spending."
"Positive price realization is encouraging in this high inflation, challenging operating environment. Like peers across industrials, Caterpillar faces issues from supply chain constraints that impact availability, freight timing and slow production.
"Customer demand is strong, and these headwinds make it challenging for Caterpillar to fulfill customer orders in some cases," Vermillion said. "Despite headwinds, we think Caterpillar will post revenue growth of 20% to 21% in 2021 and 10% to 13% in 2022."
The company spent $1.4 billion on share repurchases during the third quarter, following spending $251 million in the second quarter and not repurchasing any shares in the first quarter.
By comparison, Caterpillar bought back $1.13 billion worth of stock during fiscal 2020 and $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.
336-727-7376