Surrey, American National boards declare dividends

The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp and American National Bancshares Inc. declared quarterly cash dividends Wednesday.

Surrey’s board declared a regular 10.5-cent dividend and an additional special 15-cent dividend. Both dividends are payable Jan. 10 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.

The Mount Airy bank has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.

American National’s board declared a 30-cent dividend, up 2 cents from the second-quarter dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 16 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 2.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.