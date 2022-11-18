Surrey Bancorp agrees to be sold to First Community in $113.2 million deal

One of the Triad's three remaining independent community banks — Mount Airy-based Surrey Bancorp — said Friday it has agreed to be sold for $113.2 million to First Community Bancshares Inc.

The deal, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is projected to close in the second quarter.

The proposed deal would leave just Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank as the only traditional community banks headquartered in the Triad.

Upon closing of the proposed deal, Bluefield, Va.-based First Community would increase its total assets by $500 million to $3.6 million, and expanded its Triad and Northwest North Carolina branch presence from five to 11.

The proposed deal appeared to have gained investor support quickly.

Surrey's lightly trade stock opened Friday at $15 a share, but quickly surged as high as $26 in early trading.

Meanwhile, First Community opened at $38.43 and edged up to $39 in early trading.

First Community chairman and chief executive William Stafford said the combined bank "will create a leading community banking institution in northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia."

"First Community’s commercial loan customers will benefit from Surrey’s government guarantee lending expertise, and Surrey’s customers will benefit from the additional scale, increased lending limits, and enhanced product and technology offerings of First Community."

The decision is stunning in large part because Mount Airy-based Surrey, led by chief executive Ted Ashby, had been clear that it felt having a relatively self-contained market in Surry and Wilkes counties didn't appeal to regional (those more than $10 billion in assets) and super-community banks (those with more than $3 billion in assets).

Surrey touts a business model of bending an old-fashioned atmosphere with modern banking services summed up by its motto of “Small enough to know you, large enough to serve you.”

Ashby said in a January 2016 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal that being small has its advantages for his management team and the board of directors.

“Our board can be more patient than private equity when it comes to return on investment,” Ashby said.

“We have worked with our customers to help them as we can when things don’t go as planned for them. We always shoot straight with them, even when it is bad news.

“As a result, we’ve earned the right to keep a local bank in Mount Airy and Surry County,” Ashby said.

Although, Ashby said in the Journal profile that some of those banks could eye Surrey as part of filling in their Triad and Northwest N.C. territory.

In Friday's news release, Ashby stated that "when considering a long-term partner, we wanted a bank that shared our values of providing the highest level of banking services to our community, valued its employees and performed at a level worthy of its shareholders."

"In First Community, we found all those qualities and are confident that our combined franchise will continue to generate value for all our stakeholders.”

The details

Surrey shareholders would receive 0.7159 shares of First Community common stock for each of their Surrey shares, which equates to $26.95 per share of Surrey common stock.

First Community currently has a branch in Boone, Elkin, Hays, Mount Airy and Sparta in the region, along with in Banner Elk.

The banks said Ashby and another Surrey board of director member would join the First Community board.

The banks also said Pedro Pequeno, who was promoted to Surrey's president in March, and other key executives and employees plan to join First Community.

The banks disclosed the deal a day after Surrey continued a series of providing a special dividend to shareholders, as well as a regular quarterly dividend.

The special dividend of 15 cents comes on top of the regular 10.15-cent dividend.

Ashby said in the dividend news release that they were "based on the company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value."

Consolidation in market

Retaining a local community bank's headquarters is not a given.

Since the momentous departure of Wachovia Corp.’s Winston-Salem headquarters and 1,300 jobs in the First Union Corp. deal of 2003, the Triad has lost 16 headquarters through bank acquisitions, including eight in suburban and rural communities: Asheboro (twice), Elkin, Lexington (twice), Mocksville, Pilot Mountain and Wilkesboro.

Some of those deals were spurred by banks that took on private equity as a life preserver during the Great Recession of 2008-11 for managing or paying off toxic residential mortgages and commercial loans. The banks were sold when they became healthy enough to provide those firms with a small profit.

Other deals, as the First Community proposal for Surrey appears to be, may have been just too lucrative to turn down.

"There will always be a market for local/community banks, but over time they tend to get rolled up into the larger banks," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

"Still, they serve a market of people who believe in keeping money as local as possible and generally bristle at having to deal with one of the banking behemoths that tend to look at customer service as a problematic aspect of doing business."

Gray said that "eventually, management of the smaller banks ultimately look to sell or at least are too tempted by the golden parachutes that accompany these buyouts."

“No ear is deaf to the song that gold sings."

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said in the January 2016 profile on Surrey that there was just a 10% chance that Ashby and the Surrey board would put the bank up for sale because of the scope of its market.

Yet, Plath said the stunning sales of Carolina Bank of Greensboro, Great State Bank of Wilkesboro and High Point Bank & Trust over the past six years proved that staying independent would be challenging.

“If it is truly is in the best interest of the shareholders to sell the bank to a larger franchise that’s willing to overpay for a little community bank, the board’s got to act in the best interests of the shareholders,” Plath said.

First Community local exit

In fall 2016, First Community pulled out of Forsyth County and its N.C. operational hub in Winston-Salem as part of a branch swap with First Bancorp.

First Community sold its branches at 401 Knollwood St., 312 Jonestown Road, 5610 University Parkway and 5002 Peters Creek Parkway, as well as branches in Huntersville and Mooresville.

The Knollwood and Jonestown branches were acquired by First Community when it spent $10.8 million in April 2009 to buy TriStone Community Bank of Winston-Salem. First Community closed its branch at 1455 River Ridge Drive in Clemmons in April 2014.

In exchange, First Bancorp sold seven Virginia branches: one each in Abingdon, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Fort Chiswell, Radford, Salem and Wytheville.

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said in March 2016 that the branches swap "is a logical way for First Community to exit Winston-Salem gracefully, while First Bancorp does the same in Virginia."