Surrey Bancorp, American National boards declared dividends

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Jan. 10 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of American National Bankshares Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share. The dividend was increased by 1 cent over the previous dividend.

The dividend is payable Dec. 17 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 3.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.